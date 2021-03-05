‘Something that I’m open to’ – Tottenham player reacts when asked about his future amid current EFL stint

Cameron Carter-Vickers has revealed he would consider staying for longer at AFC Bournemouth but insists any decision would not be made until the end of the season.

On loan from top-flight side Tottenham Hotspur, the defender joined the Cherries on a season-long loan in October and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The USA international progressed through the academy at Spurs but has yet to make an appearance for the north London side in the Premier League and has been limited to appearances in both the FA and EFL Cup.

The powerful centre-back has mostly spent time away from Tottenham with a number of loan spells at the likes of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke and Luton.

Carter-Vickers rarely featured under previous Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall due to an ankle injury but has played every minute since Jonathan Woodgate took charge in February.

The defender appears to be enjoying his time at the Dorset club and with just a year left on his current contract at Spurs, he appears “open” to staying with the Cherries on a permanent basis.

“Yeah, I think, that’s a question that I’ll have to just kind of (go) deeper into at the end of the season,” Carter-Vickers to the Bournemouth Echo.

“But it’s definitely something that I’m open to and something that I’d definitely be up for come the end of the season.

“But the most important thing now is to get to the end of the season and then take it from there really.”

Verdict

At the age of 23 and no signs of breaking into the first-team picture at Spurs, it could be time for Carter-Vickers to leave for pastures new. Tottenham may be willing to sell with just a year left on his current deal at the New White Hart Lane.

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate has publicly expressed his admiration of the centre-back and I imagine the Cherries will be in the driving seat to sign the defender if they are to make an immediate return to the Premier League.