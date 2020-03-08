Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Something special’, ‘Absolute talent’ – These Derby County fans react to display from teenager in Blackburn win

Derby County moved to within five points of the play-offs as they comprehensively beat Blackburn 3-0 at Pride Park this afternoon.

It was a complete performance from the Rams, who had to cope without the injured Wayne Rooney as well.

However, the man who came in for England’s all-time top scorer, Louie Sibley, was outstanding and the 18-year-old’s magnificent left-footed long-range strike ensured Derby got the crucial opener.

It wasn’t just the goal that saw Sibley stand out, with the teenager confident in possession and he constantly looked to drive forward.

The academy graduate was one of few who impressed against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Thursday and he was rewarded with a place in the XI as a result.

And, it’s fair to say the fans were delighted with the impact Sibley made against Rovers and they see the midfielder as a star of the future.

