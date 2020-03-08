‘Something special’, ‘Absolute talent’ – These Derby County fans react to display from teenager in Blackburn win

Derby County moved to within five points of the play-offs as they comprehensively beat Blackburn 3-0 at Pride Park this afternoon.

It was a complete performance from the Rams, who had to cope without the injured Wayne Rooney as well.

However, the man who came in for England’s all-time top scorer, Louie Sibley, was outstanding and the 18-year-old’s magnificent left-footed long-range strike ensured Derby got the crucial opener.

It wasn’t just the goal that saw Sibley stand out, with the teenager confident in possession and he constantly looked to drive forward.

The academy graduate was one of few who impressed against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Thursday and he was rewarded with a place in the XI as a result.

And, it’s fair to say the fans were delighted with the impact Sibley made against Rovers and they see the midfielder as a star of the future.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to his performance…

@louie_sibbo speechless, what a goal and what a player! 🙌 — izzy ♡ (@izzy23761150) March 8, 2020

Proud of these youngsters to how they have become recently ❤🐑🐑 — Lucyhackett (@Lucyhackett12) March 8, 2020

Absolute talent this lad. Cocu is churning out ballers #dcfc #dcfcfans — I should Cocu (@Tweddds) March 8, 2020

When you see a player & you just know they have that something special, welcome Louie Sibley. #dcfc — John Nash (@jcnash1965) March 8, 2020

After Thursday Sibley thoroughly deserved that goal today! #dcfc — bethh (@_BethNorris) March 8, 2020

I'm not gonna say it….

I'm not gonna say it….

I'm not gonna say it….

I'm not gonna say it….

I'm gonna say it…. Will Hughes who…? Louie Sibley, he's one of our own!#dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏 🐏 /s — Harland Sanders (@Walsall_Ram) March 8, 2020

Great game today. Tended to give MOM to Shinnie he never stopped, but what a talent we have in young Louie Sibley, some say he is the best player to come out of the academy so far #dcfc — Adrian Mannion (@ademannion) March 8, 2020