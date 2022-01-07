‘Something of a risky move’ – Blackpool set sights on QPR outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackpool are considering a move for QPR midfielder George Thomas, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report credits Portsmouth with an interest in the 24-year-old, as both clubs eye up a loan deal for the R’s midfielder who has not seen too much game time this season.

Thomas has been restricted to just seven appearances this season, accumulating just 83 minutes of Championship football in the process.

The young midfielder arrived at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium from Leicester City back in the summer of 2020, but he has struggled to pave his way to regular contention thus far.

Marcus Ally

In terms of a Ryan Wintle replacement, this would be significantly below par, Thomas has only managed six league starts since the beginning of last season for Rangers and is not a proven quantity at Championship level. That is not to say that Neil Critchley could not get a tune out of him and ensure the 24-year-old contributes in the second half of the season, but it would hardly be an inspiring signing.

It looks as if the Tangerines will have little to play for come the business end of the season, comfortably safe from relegation but a way off the top six. That could provide a platform for Thomas to get a run in the side and show what he is capable of, which will not be available at QPR. It would be a good move from the player’s perspective with Critchley’s record of improving players, but in their current position, Blackpool could do better.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling this may be something of a risky move for Blackpool to make in all honesty.

With only four players having scored more than once in the league so far this season, you can understand why the Seasiders may want to add to their attacking ranks this month, to continue their impressive return to the Championship.

However, looking at Thomas’ record in the second-tier, you feel that he may not be the best option to really do that job for Blackpool, considering he is yet to score in 24 appearances at this level.

That does suggest that the winger may struggle to make the required impact at Bloomfield Road, meaning Neil Critchley and co. may be better off exploring other options with a more proven history of an impact in front of goal in this division.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one.

I’m not sure we should expect him to become a key player but George Thomas could prove a useful addition.

Thomas is clearly a very technical player and I’ve been impressed by his control of the ball and vision when every time I’ve seen him play for QPR.

But opportunities have been hard to come by for the R’s and he’s not exactly grabbed them with both hands when they have come.

Even so, bolstering the squad in January will likely be a priority for Blackpool and the addition of Thomas would surely do that.

He’ll be hungry to prove himself and with some outstanding forward players ahead of him, he could well thrive.