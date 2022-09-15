“Something of a risky appointment for the Terriers” – 38-year-old emerges as top contender for Huddersfield Town managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After their poor start to the season, Huddersfield Town made the decision to part ways with Danny Schofield yesterday.

The Terriers currently sit 23rd in the Championship standings, with just one win to their name so far.

Now, one of the top contenders for the job has emerged.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that Steven Schumacher is in the frame to take over at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 38-year-old is currently manager of League One side Plymouth Argyle, with the Pilgrims currently third in the third-tier.

With that in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the Argyle boss being linked with the Terriers’ vacancy.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think when you look at the job Steven Schumacher has done at Plymouth Argyle it’s hard not to be overwhelmingly positive.

After just missing out on the play-offs on the final day last season, this campaign, the Pilgrims have started extremely strongly, keeping pace or bettering some of the heavy favourites for promotion in Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

He’s certainly proved himself a capable manager, and long term, he could be an excellent appointment.

The only reservation you would have, perhaps, is the lack of Championship experience, and managerial experience more widely given the predicament Huddersfield currently find themselves in.

Having said that, that wouldn’t put me off – I guess this one will all come down to whether or not he is willing to leave Plymouth at this stage of the season, particularly when the club have started so brilliantly.

Marcus Ally

I really like the sound of this one from a Terriers perspective if they are able to pull it off.

They may have their work cut out though, with there being a significant chance that Plymouth are playing in a higher division than Huddersfield next season.

Schumacher has performed brilliantly at Home Park since stepping up to the main role following Ryan Lowe’s departure to Preston North End last season.

There are similarities between the two clubs in looking at their transfer policies therefore it is not surprising to see the powers that be at Huddersfield identifying Schumacher as a potential successor to Danny Schofield.

I hope he stays to see out the project at Argyle, but it would be a very smart appointment from Leigh Bromby and Huddersfield if they can get it done.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider from a Huddersfield Town perspective.

On the one hand, Schumacher did do well when he found himself taking over a somewhat difficult situation at Plymouth last season, following the sudden departure of Ryan Lowe at Preston.

At that point however, he was already familiar with the players he was taking over, while a strong start to the season meant the Pilgrims were in a solid position in League One, two things that cannot currently be said about Schumacher and Huddersfield in the Championship.

That could therefore make this wS for the Terriers to make, and his profile means this may not be the biggest statement to send out to fans, who will be frustrated by the events of the past few months, meaning you get the feeling there should be other options out there that are at least worth considering.