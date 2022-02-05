‘Something of a risky appointment’ – 50-year-old considered as Sunderland managerial candidate: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has entered the race to be League One side Sunderland’s next manager, as per a report from The Times.

Lamouchi’s tenure at the City Ground looked bright up until the final day of the 2019/20 season, when a heavy loss for them and a 4-1 win for Swansea City against Reading on the final day of the season turfed them out of the top six in a remarkable fashion.

Things didn’t get much better at the start of the 2020/21 campaign either, losing his opening four league games in charge and being dismissed in October with the East Midlands outfit in the relegation zone.

However, he is being considered as a potential option for the Black Cats alongside the likes of Grant McCann and Roy Keane following Lee Johnson’s sacking last Sunday.

This dismissal followed the Wearside outfit’s 6-0 away loss to Bolton Wanderers the previous day – a defeat that proved to be the breaking point for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus despite only being two points adrift of the automatic promotion zone at this stage.

Will Lamouchi be able to guide the third-tier side to promotion glory? And is this a good appointment for them?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdict on the latter question.

Toby Wilding

This would feel like something of a risky appointment for Sunderland in all honesty.

Although Lamouchi started his last spell in England with Nottingham Forest well enough, the club were simply unable to maintain that form, and the Frenchman never really managed to turn that around.

As a result, with Sunderland needing a strong end to the current campaign, and to then push on with that in the seasons ahead, you do wonder whether Lamouchi is someone who would be able to do that for them.

Indeed, when you look at some of the other names that have been linked with the job, you feel there are others better suited for the role, thanks to their recent success in League One, or their history with the Black Cats.

With that in mind, this doesn’t really feel like one worth pursuing for those in charge at the Stadium of Light right now.

Ned Holmes

I’m a little conflicted with this one.

Obviously, things ended poorly for him at Nottingham Forest but there were good moments during his City Ground tenure and he was one nightmarish final day defeat away from securing a play-off finish.

That said, he wouldn’t be my first choice.

I can understand why Roy Keane is the frontrunner with the hierarchy looking to bring back some Sunderland identity and given his relationship with the fans.

Grant McCann would be my choice, however, after he led Hull to promotion last season and has a fantastic recent record in League One.

Lamouchi would not be a nightmare appointment but I’m not sure it’s the right one.

Adam Jones

It definitely seems as though there’s unfinished business in England for Lamouchi – because he would’ve been extremely disappointed not to have taken his old Forest side to the play-offs.

This motivation to do well can only be a good thing for Sunderland, although you can’t help but feel someone with slightly more experience in Championship and League One football would be a better option for them.

Grant McCann and Neil Warnock might be more attractive options at this stage – but what Lamouchi provides that Warnock probably doesn’t is longevity – because Warnock is seemingly on the verge of retiring and probably won’t take the Black Cats forward for the long term.

Lamouchi, on the other hand, has a bit of second-tier experience he can utilise if he wins promotion with the Wearside outfit. This is why a move to appoint him wouldn’t be terrible – but are there better options for them to pursue?