‘Something of a risk’ – 24-year-old set to leave Nottingham Forest: The verdict

Yuri Ribeiro looks set to leave Nottingham Forest after sending a heartfelt message to fans on Wednesday afternoon.

Ribeiro is one of seven players out of contract in the summer, with Chris Hughton looking to reshape his squad after a disappointing season.

The 24-year-old has made 25 Championship appearances this term, and has been in and out of the team amid competition from Tyler Blackett and Gaetan Bong.

With the club’s retained list yet to be announced, Ribeiro has dropped a hint on his future, sending a heartfelt message to Forest fans on Twitter.

Playing in England has always been a dream. Thanks @NFFC for allowing me that. 🙏🏻 We wanted more this season but it’s not always possible.

I'm sure this club will achieve what it deserves in the future. pic.twitter.com/vn39UBAShA — Yuri Ribeiro (@Yuri_oribeiro) May 12, 2021

Here, we discuss whether it’s the right decision to let Ribeiro leave the City Ground this summer…

Toby Wilding

I do think that Forest may be taking something of a risk here.

Admittedly, when you look at their squad, they do probably have more left-backs than they need, with the likes of Tyler Blackett and Gaetan Bong also available alongside Ribeiro in that position.

However, Ribeiro has proven to be a more than reliable option in that position for Forest, and he has featured for the club more than those other two this season, meaning it does seem slightly strange that he is a player they are seemingly willing to get rid of.

Indeed, Ribeiro also appears to have become a rather popular figure with the Forest fanbase during his time at The City Ground, meaning the decision to let him go feels like one that is unlikely to go down all that well amongst the club’s supporters, so I am surprised that this is the stance they have chosen to take here.

Phil Spencer

This certainly feels like a fresh start for all parties.

Yuri Ribeiro was undoubtedly a top player last season under Sabri Lamouchi and looked like the real deal as Nottingham Forest looked to fill that left-back role.

Unfortunately this season the 24-year-old hasn’t looked quite as convincing.

Ribeiro has struggled to prove himself to Chris Hughton and that has seen him drop in and out of the team over the course of the campaign.

This summer will be vital for Forest in the transfer market, and with the Portuguese player out of contract, it seems like the ideal time for a clean break.

I’m sure that Ribeiro would contribute next term, but if his likely departure means that Hughton can find a better alternative, I think that this will be the right decision.

Ned Holmes

Not if they can replace him properly.

It never quite felt as if we saw the best of Ribeiro consistently at Forest, so in some ways it’s a shame to see him depart this summer.

That said, Hughton has got a big squad and players will have to leave for him to make the signings he will want to make.

Ribeiro could never really hold down a place in the starting XI, with Bong often the player the Reds boss turned to, so letting him leave and finding a proper first-choice left-back would be a smart move.

Even so, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him flourish elsewhere.