‘Something of a coup’ – Stoke City targeting player agreement with Premier League club: The Verdict

Stoke City are set to sign defender Rhys Norrington-Davies on loan from Sheffield United, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Norrington-Davies is currently on loan with Stoke’s Championship rivals Luton, and has so far made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters this season.

According to the latest reports however, Sheffield United are now set to cut that deal short and loan the 21-year-old to Stoke, who have apparently beaten Premier League duo West Brom and Burnley to his services.

So will Norrington-Davies be a good signing for Stoke? Is he someone the Potters need? And is he likely to start much for Michael O’Neill’s side?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

George Dagless

I think he’ll be a good signing.

He’s a good young player with plenty to prove and he’ll be eager to show that he is ready for regular playing time at the highest levels in the game.

Certainly, if he can impress at Stoke on loan for the rest of this season I would expect Sheffield United to be taking a good look at him for next year, when it looks as though they’ll be back in the Championship.

The Potters are doing well this season and he’ll benefit from the environment they have built so I expect it to be a deal that works for all involved.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this deal. Norrington-Davies has really impressed me on loan with Luton Town this season, and he’s been a regular for the Hatters, who have made a strong start to this year’s campaign. But Sheffield United will be eager to see the defender playing regularly for a team that are in with a serious chance of promotion this season, and Stoke City fit that description perfectly. It’s a move that makes sense for both parties involved as well, as Stoke could benefit from adding depth to their squad, as they rotate their options in a busy second-half of the 2020/21 season. If Norrington-Davies can replicate the performances he has shown for Luton with Stoke, then the Potters will have an excellent player on their hands. If the defender can impress with Stoke, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him challenging for a spot in the Sheffield United team next season.

Ned Holmes

This would be something of a coup. Norrington-Davies has been really impressive for Luton this term, so Stoke know they’re signing a player that can thrive in the Championship. With Morgan Fox now sidelined, the Potters need to add some reinforcements at left-back and the Wales international would certainly be that. For me, he’ll be starting straight away and I’m not convinced that Fox will be able win his spot back once he’s fit. Having those two battling for one spot will be fantastic for O’Neill.