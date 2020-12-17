‘Something not right’, ‘So unlucky’ – These Bristol City fans react as player setback confirmed

Bristol City have confirmed that Jay Dasilva is facing a lengthy period out as he requires an operation to repair a stress fracture of his tibia.

Jay Dasilva will next week have an operation to repair a stress fracture of his tibia. Get well soon Jay! 👊 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) December 17, 2020

The 22-year-old had featured in nine league games for the Robins this season, but he has missed the last three games.

And, the club announced details of his injury on their official site this afternoon. However, they didn’t offer a timeframe on Dasilva’s recovery, as they say they won’t know until he has had the operation.

Given the nature of the setback, along with the fact that Dasilva is requiring surgery, it’s unlikely that he will be back any time soon. The former Chelsea man missed four months with a similar injury last season.

As you would expect, this is not the news that Bristol City fans wanted to hear. Three defeats in four has seen the early season optimism removed, with injuries playing a key part in the recent struggles Dean Holden’s men have had.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Bixzare how bad the injuries have been at city over last 2 years , def think it needs looking at , sport science , training methods , something not right — Bristoldelboy (@Bristoldelboy2) December 17, 2020

recall cameron pring in jan. https://t.co/fsENq0efI7 — Alex 🍋 (@alexmarshfield7) December 17, 2020

Joe Bryan Loan anyone 👀 https://t.co/MXmRH7yLRI — Tom Langridge (@BristolRed23) December 17, 2020

How unlucky can you get. Get Cam Pring back ASAP. https://t.co/WtMTj3DJq4 — Jamie (@Jay_Evans1997) December 17, 2020

Someone give this kid a break man, so unlucky 😭 Speedy recovery, Jay ❤️ https://t.co/CKEKIK9HuL — James Cox (@JamesCoxSJ) December 17, 2020