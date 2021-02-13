‘Something needs to be done’ – Many Bristol City fans call for action after Watford hammering

Bristol City were hammered 6-0 by Watford today and many Robins fans have been calling for manager Dean Holden to be sacked.

When Ken Sema found the net inside two minutes it looked set to be a tough afternoon for the Robins but it got ugly very quickly.

Goals from Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes and another for Sema made it 4-0 at the break but the hosts weren’t done yet.

There may not have been fans inside Vicarage Road but the Hornets put on a show, with Sarr and Philip Zinckernagel scoring in the second half to make it a 6-0 scoreline.

The Robins have now lost five on the bounce in all competitions and won just three of their last 13 Championship games, losing the other 10.

City’s play-off hopes look to be slipping away quickly and with a tough run of games coming up, they may be nervously looking at the other end of the table.

Are you Bristol City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club did City play twice in pre-season? West Ham Burnley Aston Villa West Brom

Dean Holden has been dealt a difficult hand in his first season in charge with an injury crisis currently leaving him short of options but it seems some fans of the Bs3 club believe it’s time for him to go.

Read their reaction here:

Respect him for doing a press conference, but off you go now… — Dave Pagett (@padgers82) February 13, 2021

Holden and Ashton out joke of a club at the minute — Georgee Hinchley shepherd (@GeorgeeHinchley) February 13, 2021

Get out Holden! — Dylan ⚡️ (@bcfcdylan1) February 13, 2021

Holden out — Charlie Sharp (@CShaarp) February 13, 2021

@BristolCity Dean Holden OUT !!!

6-0 outrageous — Amir Farooq (@amirfarooq_) February 13, 2021

Pleeeese…. no more. Feel sorry for Dean Holden but not up to it and we need new leadership NOW. — John Hallett (@Johnportishead) February 13, 2021

Calling all @BristolCity supporters. BOYCOTT ROBINS TV until changes are made. Ashton and Holden must go and the only effect we can have is with our wallets. Retweet and pass it on. Something needs to be done NOW — Dave Evans (@DaveEvans86) February 13, 2021

Holden out — Charlie Saunders (@csaunders_4) February 13, 2021