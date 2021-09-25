This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom produced an excellent second half fightback against QPR to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory to return to winning ways in the Championship.

The Baggies had drawn their previous three matches heading into Friday’s clash with QPR and the pressure was on Valerien Ismael to get his side back to winning ways.

However, with West Brom having been a goal down since the 1st minute of the game supporters were left somewhat frustrated by a double change that Ismael made ten minutes after half time.

That saw Robinson and Jordan Hugill introduced with Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips coming off. However, that change ultimately made the difference with both involved heavily in turning the game around.

Robinson, in particular, impressed off the bench the bench with him grabbing both assists for Karlan Grant’s goals and that proved to be enough to earn them all three points.

So with Robinson having grabbed two assists from the bench against QPR, we asked some of our FLW writers whether he now needs to be in their starting line-up moving forwards…

George Harbey

He’s got to start on a regular basis for me.

His form in the first few games of the season was outstanding, and not only was he creating chances, but he was scoring too.

Robinson suits Ismael’s system perfectly. He can play in any of those positions across the front line, and I can see him working well alongside Hugill and Grant.

He tested positive for COVID which has obviously stunted his growth and development a little, but as he gets fitter and fitter, he should be a regular again.

The impact he made against QPR was fantastic.

Quiz: Have West Brom ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have West Brom won the Championship title during their history? Yes No

Adam Jones

After making a big impact last night and changing the game, you have to say he deserves a start, but who does he come in for?

You can’t really drop Karlan Grant after his brace and it would be detrimental to Grady Diangana if he was to be dropped to the bench after improving in recent weeks, so that leaves us with Matt Phillips.

He wasn’t great last night, so this gives Valerien Ismael the perfect opportunity to put him back into the starting lineup in place of the 30-year-old.

It would be interesting to see who lines up in the middle if that’s the case, because both Robinson and Grant would be able to operate there. It would be tempting to see Grant play as a centre-forward after thriving there at times for previous club Huddersfield.

This would allow Callum Robinson to operate on the wing, although his goalscoring form at the start of the campaign was impressive. Their versatility gives Ismael the option to switch things up – and would allow the likes of Matt Phillips and Jordan Hugill to come on and make an impact.

With their experience in the Championship, both would be valuable options to have, but Robinson deserves a start if he’s fully match-fit and therefore able to operate in a high-intensity system.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though starting Robinson is something Ismael must surely try sooner rather than later.

Despite their strong start to the season, goals have been rather hard to come by for the Baggies since the start of the campaign, which could prove costly if it continues to be the case.

As a result, using someone like Robinson, who can clearly make things happen in terms of presenting opportunities his teammates are able to put away – which he does done plenty of times recently, not least against QPR – would surely make sense to solve that goalscoring problem.

Indeed, with both of those assists coming for Grant, there is a chance these two could form a strong link-up this season, and given the ability they both possess, that is something Ismael should surely try to establish.