Frank McAvennie believes that Leeds United may regret not cashing in on Wilfried Gnonto in the summer.

Wilfried Gnonto faces uncertain Leeds future

The Italian international was the subject of intense transfer interest in the summer with Everton and a host of clubs in Serie A having been monitoring the attacker.

However, despite Gnonto handing in a transfer request in a bid to force a move, Leeds managed to keep hold of the 20-year-old, and boss Daniel Farke managed to reintegrate the player into the squad.

Even though he is a brilliant talent, Gnonto hasn’t been at his best this season, so much so that he hasn’t always been in the XI.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is talk that the forward could move on in January, and it has been suggested he is keen on leaving in the New Year.

Frank McAvennie makes Leeds claim

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland and West Ham striker McAvennie explained that he doesn’t think everything is right with Gnonto at the moment.

“Well obviously something’s happened. There’s been a problem with the boy. Whether it’s a problem with injuries or a problem with who’s looking after him.

“When some players get a price tag of £30m, they become, in their head, better players than what they are, especially when they’re young. They don’t seem to understand that you’ve got to do it week in and week out to be that player.

“I don’t know what the situation is with the boy. If they could have sold him for £30m after that Everton bid, my god I would have taken that. From what I’ve gathered, he’s gone from top to bottom in a very short space of time, so something is wrong whether it’s the management or whoever is filling his head full of nonsense.”

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Will Wilfried Gnonto leave Leeds United?

You can be sure that all connected to the Whites don’t want another saga in January, because what went on in the summer was a real problem for the club.

Of course, it wasn’t just Gnonto, but the constant speculation surrounding all members of the squad was distracting, and the results at the time prove it impacted Farke and the players.

So, Leeds will have a strong stance in the New Year, but if Gnonto is desperate to leave, then most would agree it’s right to get rid of him - for the right price.

Recent performances show that Leeds are no longer reliant on the former Zurich man, but he still has the ability to be a standout performer in the Championship.

There’s a lot of football to be played between now and January, so a lot could change, and Leeds will be relaxed by the situation as Gnonto has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

What next for Leeds?

The only focus for Gnonto and Leeds will be the upcoming games, and they are back in action this weekend when they welcome Plymouth to Elland Road.

Ipswich’s draw with Rotherham last night means Farke’s men are eight points away from the automatic promotion places.