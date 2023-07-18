This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ipswich Town are interested in a deal for Chelsea forward Omari Hutchinson, as reported by TWTD.

The young striker is said to be on the club’s list of potential recruits for this summer and while The Chelsea Spot reported Ipswich are in advanced talks for the 19-year-old, TWTD states that isn’t the case, but interest is there.

Hutchinson originally came through the youth set-up at Arsenal but signed for Chelsea on a free transfer last summer.

The forward spent the majority of the season playing in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy. But he did make a 22-minute cameo in the Premier League and a 27-minute one in the FA Cup this season.

It now seems the young Chelsea player could be heading out on loan for the upcoming campaign, as Ipswich have him on their list of recruits.

Would Omari Hutchinson be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Football League World writers have discussed Ipswich’s interest in the Chelsea forward and shared whether they think he would be a good signing and is needed at the club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Omari Hutchinson has one big asset in his style, and that is that he is able to cover a variety of positions.

This makes him a very useful player to have in the squad, as the Championship is a very long season, and while you wouldn’t expect him to be a starter straight away, he will get opportunities throughout the season.

That may not seem ideal for a loan player, but he is more likely to get game time at Portman Road than he is at Chelsea, where his path could be considered to be even harder.

Hutchinson would definitely bring something different to Ipswich, as he’s got the ability to take players on from either flank and could be a different type of option than what they currently have with Wes Burns on the right-hand side.

The 19-year-old will no doubt be held in high regard at Chelsea, but he is in need of regular game time, and a season in the Championship could be the next step he needs in his development.

For Ipswich, this would be yet another exciting addition to a squad that already has plenty of attacking options.

Ned Holmes

Signing Omari Hutchinson would represent an excellent bit of business from an Ipswich Town perspective.

They're hardly short of attacking options but the versatile Chelsea youngster has shown at youth level that he can influence games from both flanks and in attacking midfield, which should mean Kieran McKenna can find a use for him in 2023/24.

He's likely to be a little raw and there may be teething issues while he settles at senior level, having played just two first team games in his career, but he improves the Ipswich squad and that's exactly what you want a loan signing to do.

Hutchinson has got the sort of talent to take the Championship by storm if things click for him at Portman Road and he should suit the attack-minded style of football that McKenna favours.

The 19-year-old's youth record tells us he's a threat as both a goalscorer and a creator while he'll no doubt be hungry to make the most of his first proper chance at senior level, which is something Ipswich could benefit from.