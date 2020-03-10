Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Something I’m missing?’ – Many Stoke City fans react to Tony Scholes’ Imbula admission

Published

11 mins ago

on

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to chief executive Tony Scholes’ comments regarding Giannelli Imbula’s exit last month.

Scholes has admitted that he was happy with the deal that they did with the midfielder in February.

Following an underwhelming four-year spell at the bet365 Stadium, Imbula’s contract was terminated with 18 months remaining on his deal.

The 27-year-old, who has since opted to join Sochi, was loaned out by the Potters on three separate occasions after struggling to deliver the goods in English football.

Signed for a reported fee of £18.3m in 2016 from FC Porto, Imbula went on to make 28 appearances for Stoke in all competitions in which he scored two goals.

Yet to feature for Sochi in the Russian Premier League, the Frenchman could be handed his debut in the club’s clash with FC Orenburg tomorrow.

Speaking at Stoke’s latest fans forum (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account) about the midfielder, Scholes said: “We were very happy with the deal we did on Imbula in January.”

Upon seeing Scholes’ comments regarding Imbula, many Potters fans reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…


