“Something I think we should look at” – Burnley fan pundit delivers verdict over Clarets striker situation ahead of winter window

Burnley are in the Championship again and with a new manager at the helm, they didn’t waste any time sorting out a recruitment drive over the summer transfer window.

New boss Vincent Kompany immediately got to work trying to sort the squad out to his liking and bringing in players that could fulfil his footballing philosophies and that would fit into his tactics and style of play.

It meant a huge overhaul of the team, with plenty of regular players heading out of the exit door and many more coming in too. In fact, the Clarets improved and added to pretty much every area of their team. However, one area in which they still remain potentially short is upfront, with Jay Rodriguez the go-to man in that position currently.

The former Southampton player though is well into his thirties now and has had several injury problems. With Ashley Barnes as backup, who has had his own share of injury issues and is himself getting on in his career, it has left them lacking depth in attack.

It means that when the January transfer window opens, one of the first orders of business for Burnley could be adding another face or two to their strikeforce – and Football League World’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone believes that should be the case.

He feels there is ‘money to be spent’ on a very good striker to help improve the squad, whilst adding that although the on-loan Halil Dervisoglu could be used going forward, he is currently way down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

Speaking about the striker situation at Burnley then, he said: “Yeah, I think another striker is almost definitely needed. We’ve got Dervisoglu whose come in on loan from Brentford and he doesn’t even make the bench over Ashley Barnes so, to me, if he can’t make it on the bench over him then what does that say about Dervisoglu?

“He has played a few minutes against Bristol City but I wasn’t on that game so didn’t actually see him play, so can’t comment too much about him but he’s a Turkish international and he scores goals for Turkey.

“He looks pretty decent from what I’ve seen and heard about him but yeah, it’s definitely something I think we should look at.

“The fact we bid £6, £7m, £8m for Michael Obafemi towards the end of the window suggests there is money there to buy a very good striker so a striker for me is really the only place I can think of to improve, unless the plan is to play Scott Twine upfront. If not, then almost definitely yeah.”

The Verdict

Burnley have a very talented and very packed squad right now, with almost two or three good options in every area of the field.

They have a starting eleven that is probably the envy of most other teams in the Championship and some of the players in their side should arguably be playing higher up the field. They even have the League One Player of the Year from last season on their books in Scott Twine, who has yet to really get a sniff because of injury.

It shows that the side are only going to get better then but if you were to criticise any element of the team, it would be their forward line. That isn’t to say that Jay Rodriguez is doing a bad job – five goals in eleven Championship outings is not a bad record by any means – but their lack of options beyond that is the worry.

Vincent Kompany then will no doubt get to work trying to add a striker in the January window – and if and when he does, they should become an even more unstoppable force in the Championship this season.