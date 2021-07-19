‘Something has to happen’ – Wayne Rooney urges for Derby County clarity on two key areas as takeover saga rumbles on

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has urged the Rams to provide clarity over their transfer and takeover situations ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Rooney’s side have endured a very uncertain period over the summer with regards to the ownership situation of the club and the Rams remain under a transfer embargo.

That is restricting the amount and type of transfers that Debry can make to strengthen their squad which is now thin on the ground following key departures since the end of last term.

The Rams have taken the likes of Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock and Ravel Morrison on trial amongst others to add more numbers to the squad in pre-season.

However, there is still not much clarity over whether any of those players will be offered terms by the club so that they can be part of the squad for next term.

20 questions about some of Derby County’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Derby County hold the joint record for the heaviest ever FA Cup final loss when they were beaten by Bury in which year? 1908 1913 1903 1905

Speaking to The Mirror, following the Rams’ pre-season clash with Manchester United, Rooney urged the club to start providing more clarity over their transfer and takeover situation. However, he did add that he remains hopeful support will be provided to him soon.

He said: “It’s not ideal and is something which I’m constantly aware of and am constantly trying to get answers.

“At the minute I’m still not getting what I want so I have to just focus on the players. I’m not 100 per cent sure of the ins and outs of it (takeover), so I just have to focus on the football

“Something has to happen. It has to.

“For instance, if you look at my squad of players then if nothing changes I haven’t got a centre-back.

“In order for us to compete this season, something has to give. I’m preparing the team on the basis that it does happen.

“Otherwise I’m probably down to seven or eight players.

“I’ll do my best for this football club. They’ve given me an opportunity in management.

“Of course I need help with what’s going on. I believe that support will come.”

The verdict

Rooney has taken some criticism which has been very fair since he took over as Derby manager considering that the Rams were very nearly relegated last term.

However, you have to feel sorry for him at the moment considering this is his first pre-season as a manager and he is having to contend with a transfer embargo and has no idea what his squad will look like in a few weeks’ time.

Without the clarity that Rooney is calling for and the hope of some support that he is praying for, the Rams could be in line for a very challenging start to their season.

He is right that the club can not continue as they are and that they do not have enough in their squad for the start of the new campaign as things currently stand.

The Rams have to get things sorted out as soon as possible one way or another. Rooney does deserve some credit for the way he is still trying to keep the spirits up around the club and trying to urge more from the players and the owners as well.