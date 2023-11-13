Highlights Jannik Vestergaard is loving life at Leicester City under new manager Enzo Maresca and has become a key player in the squad.

Vestergaard's contract expires in the summer, sparking uncertainty about his future at the club.

Despite this uncertainty, Vestergaard is focused on his performances and the team's promotion push, with talks on his contract likely to happen if the side wins promotion.

Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has revealed he is loving life at the club right now, although he’s unsure about what his future holds.

Jannik Vestergaard becomes key player under Enzo Maresca

The Danish international was frozen out under former boss Brendan Rodgers, to the extent that he would not make the squad and was training alone.

However, Enzo Maresca’s appointment gave everyone in the squad a fresh start, and it’s an opportunity that Vestergaard has emphatically taken.

The towering centre-back has featured in 15 Championship games this season, helping the side to the top of the table, and he has quickly become an important figure in the XI.

As well as impressing defensively, the 31-year-old has helped implement the style of play that the new boss wants with his ability to play out from the back.

Will Jannik Vestergaard leave Leicester?

Despite all of that, there are doubts about the future of Vestergaard, as his contract at the King Power Stadium expires in the summer, and no talks have taken place over an extension.

On one hand, that’s understandable, as he is likely to be a high earner at the club, and the financial situation for the Foxes is going to be massively different depending on what division the side are in.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

And, speaking to Danish media outlet Tipsbladet, Vestergaard opened up on what the future holds for him, although he acknowledged there wasn’t much to say, as he reiterated his delight at how this season is going.

“All the decisions I have made in my career have been based on an idea of what was best for me in terms of sports. The initial period in Leicester didn't go as I had hoped, but I believe my subsequent club choices have.

“It has always been with football in mind; I have never chosen based on finances, and I won't in the future either. So, I will never take the money and run.

“I have rediscovered a joy for football. Whether it's related to the fact that, for a period, I almost wasn't allowed to train, I don't know, but it has certainly meant something not being allowed to have that interaction with a football, which I have had since I was very young. It's definitely something I have taken with me.”

What next for Leicester and Jannik Vestergaard?

Normally, a club would panic if a key player has entered the final year of his contract, but that won’t really be the case here, and, going by his performances, it’s not a distraction for Vestergaard.

As mentioned, a lot is going to depend on whether the side wins promotion, and talks will take place then. That makes sense from both a sporting and financial perspective, so it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens.

In the meantime, all at Leicester will be focused on winning promotion, and they are hoping to bounce back from successive defeats.

Even those recent losses can’t detract from what has been an outstanding campaign for the Foxes so far though.

The league leaders are back in action after the break at home to Watford.