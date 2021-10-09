‘Something has to give now’ – Plenty of Bolton fans were left frustrated with one man after defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

It was a disappointing day for Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Lee Gregory’s goal, his third of the season for the Owls’, fired in from close range from Jack Hunt’s cross midway through the second half, was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

That result brings an end to Bolton’s three game winning run in all competitions, and leaves them eighth in the League One table, one point adrift of the top six, but having played more games than the majority of those around.

Can you get 23/23 on this quiz of some of Bolton's best ever academy graduates?

1 of 23 What year did Kevin Nolan make his Bolton debut? 1998 1999 2000 2001

Things could have been different however, had things worked out better for Eoin Doyle on the day.

The striker missed several chances over the course of the 90 minutes, and having been prolific in the club’s League Two promotion success last season, Doyle has now scored just three times in 12 league games since the start of the current campaign.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among a number of Bolton fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many far from impressed with Doyle.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old’s latest performance.

De ja vu of Sunderland that. Doyle had chance after chance and can’t score. Dominated the game but again, toothless in the final third. Ah well, onto Wigan at home #bwfc — Matthew Greenhalgh (@mattyg_97) October 9, 2021

Sorry but Doyle needs dropping peeps. We should’ve won that game, minimum draw it. #bwfc — Martin Barlow (@BWFCBarlow85) October 9, 2021

Finished with Doyle now me, he’s Owen Garvan levels of absolute atrocious #bwfc — Scott Bowers PT (@_ScottJBowers) October 9, 2021

It’s either 4 or 0 for us. The longer we stick with Doyle, the more likely it’s gonna be the latter. Yes, he runs a lot and works hard, but he’s there to hit the net, and he looks far from capable of that at the moment #bwfc — Matt Walshaw (@wallywalshaw14) October 9, 2021

A little bit déjà vu from the Sunderland game. We were a Lee Gregory away from taking something from today as we were against Sunderland. We can appreciate Doyle’s work rate and praise how much he does for the team but he’s on that pitch to score goals and he isn’t doing it #BWFC — David Entwistle (@DavidEntwistle7) October 9, 2021

As much as I love Doyle, there is no way he should be given a start against Wigan. Too many opportunities not taken again, horrendous decision making, something has to give now. Those lads were there for the taking. Evatt also guilty of not making changes soon enough. #bwfc — BWFCBanni (@BWFCBanni) October 9, 2021

Evatts no excuses now after today in regards to upfront, every fan would prefer to see a 70%/80% fit Baka than Doyle every week. #bwfc — Henry Simm (@Henry__Simm) October 9, 2021

How many times does Doyle get let off for doing nothing before someone starts to question it? Criticism is allowed, he’s an absolute passenger this season. #bwfc — Oliver (@_OliverJaques) October 9, 2021