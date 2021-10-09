Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

‘Something has to give now’ – Plenty of Bolton fans were left frustrated with one man after defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

Published

6 mins ago

on

It was a disappointing day for Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Lee Gregory’s goal, his third of the season for the Owls’, fired in from close range from Jack Hunt’s cross midway through the second half, was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

That result brings an end to Bolton’s three game winning run in all competitions, and leaves them eighth in the League One table, one point adrift of the top six, but having played more games than the majority of those around.

Things could have been different however, had things worked out better for Eoin Doyle on the day.

The striker missed several chances over the course of the 90 minutes, and having been prolific in the club’s League Two promotion success last season, Doyle has now scored just three times in 12 league games since the start of the current campaign.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among a number of Bolton fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many far from impressed with Doyle.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 33-year-old’s latest performance.


