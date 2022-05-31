“Something has clearly clicked” – Sheffield United face competition for Wigan deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are one of a host of clubs interested in £1m-rated Wigan striker Will Keane this summer, according to The Sun.

Keane scored 27 goals in 2021/22 as he scooped the League One golden boot award and helped the North West club win promotion back to the Championship via the third tier title.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his current contract and is understood to have caught the eye of United, QPR, and Watford.

But would he be a good signing for the Blades? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Josh Cole

Although the Blades will need to strengthen their squad this summer, they must avoid making a move for Will Keane.

Whereas the forward did manage to score 26 goals for Wigan in League One last season, there is no guarantee that he will be able to replicate this success in the second tier.

During his career to date, Keane has only netted eight goals in 75 Championship appearances which is an incredibly underwhelming return.

Given that Keane is unlikely to be an upgrade on Billy Sharp or Rhian Brewster, the Blades ought to switch their attention to other targets ahead of the summer window.

Carla Devine

Will Keane would be a good signing for Sheffield United. His form this season has been quality managing to find the back of the net 26 times in 44 appearances as well as providing seven assists.

As top scorer in League One and part of a team that achieved promotion to the Championship, the step-up is natural as the next step for him.

Furthermore, Sheffield United do need to add more goals into their team as well for next season so in that respect the 29-year-old would serve their needs.

However, there does have to be some doubt over this transfer as well given the fact that Keane has had numerous stints in the Championship and not been able to produce great numbers of goals. Even in League One last season, he only scored ten goals.

That being said, something has clearly clicked for him up front next season and his brilliant form does deserve a reward and if it pays off and Keane can keep him form up next season, this would be a great signing.

Adam Jones

It does feel as though they need another goalscorer to compensate for Oli McBurnie’s lack of goals – because they certainly have the defensive solidity to be at the right end of the table.

However, their lack of forwards may be a bit of an issue with Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick both leaving the club and this means they may need to invest in this area if Heckingbottom wants the option of playing two up top.

Daniel Jebbison is one man that can be promoted to the first team for the long term, filling a gap, but another proven forward could help to provide competition to the likes of Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster.

If there’s a way of getting McBurnie off the wage bill and bringing Keane in, that would be a good switch, both financially and potentially in terms of goals too.