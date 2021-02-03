‘Something had to give’ – AFC Bournemouth make significant managerial decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth made the big decision to sack manager Jason Tindall this morning, after an alarming run of four straight league defeats.

The Cherries were downed 2-1 by relegation threatened Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening, and that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Tindall who was relieved of his duties.

The south coast club do still find themselves in the top six in the Championship table, but it was the concerning recent form that prompted the club to act.

On the Cherries’ official website, a statement was provided:

It is a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager.

However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations.

We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer.

So, what do you make of Bournemouth’s decision? Is it the right call?

The team here at FLW discuss..

Alfie Burns

They were sliding quickly and Tindall wasn’t getting a tune out of the best squad in the division.

Something had to give.

There’s obviously a lot of pressure on Bournemouth to bounce back into the Premier League this season: they’ve retained high-profiles names and the current financial state of football probably means they could do with top-flight money coming in.

The way things were going, Bournemouth weren’t going to get the top-six, let alone automatic promotion.

From a solid position in the top-six, they are now looking over their shoulders as sides like Middlesbrough close in on them on the back of a strong January transfer window.

Bournemouth had to act fast, and they have.

It’s the right call. Things were only going one way under Tindall.

Toby Wilding

I think this might just about be the right decision.

Admittedly, when you look at Bournemouth’s position in the Championship table, and their results over the season as a whole, it does seem slightly harsh to be sacking Tindall.

However, recent performances and results made it hard to see quite where Bournemouth were going to get a win from, and there have been plenty of occasions before in the Championship where teams have gone on runs that have either cost them or earnt them promotion.

As a result, you can understand Bournemouth’s decision to sack Tindall before this poor run became too long and took them out of contention, although they must now back this up with the right appointment of a manager who can turn their form around quickly to ensure that they do stay in the promotion race.

Jacob Potter

I think this is the right decision by the club.

Tindall’s side had struggled in the Championship in recent weeks, with their defeat to Reading being a real concern in terms of the way they struggled throughout the contest at the Madejski Stadium.

To follow that up with a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday was the worst possible scenario for Tindall, and he surely would have known that his time could have been up.

It’s important that Bournemouth get this next appointment right, otherwise their chances of winning promotion back into the Premier League this season will fade away.

It’ll be interesting to see which manager they turn to, as there are some strong options available at this moment in time.