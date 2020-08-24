‘Something doesn’t seem right’, ‘Personality clash’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to player transfer update

Ipswich Town could move James Norwood on in the coming weeks with the striker attracting interest from Swindon Town.

The 29-year-old only joined the Tractor Boys last season on a free transfer from Tranmere and whilst he scored 11 League One goals, he didn’t hit the heights some expected.

And, it has been suggested that Norwood could depart, with the East Anglian Daily Times confirming the Robins interest, although they want the player on loan, something Ipswich aren’t prepared to sanction right now.

A bit more on the reported Swindon Town interest in Norwood #stfc A loan deal was discussed, #itfc don't want to loan him out. For now, that's the end of that with Swindon it seems as they can't afford a permanent move. #itfc https://t.co/D0ppKIkPXB — Andy Warren (@AndyWarren_) August 23, 2020

Nevertheless, the fact they appear open to a permanent sale may surprise some considering the lack of options Paul Lambert has up top and it has caused debate among the support.

Some don’t understand why the club would be interested in selling and others feel the striker just hasn’t worked well with the boss.

Here we look at some of the comments about Norwood and the transfer talk…

Reading between the lines are you saying that we would have considered selling him? Something doesn’t seem right here. — Phil Kerridge (@KerridgePhil) August 23, 2020

Now clubs know he's available, suspect he will be gone sooner than later, shame but perhaps something went on.. — Dominic | D E A N 📸 (@ddphotograph) August 23, 2020

With all this noise around Norwood seems either club be happy to get rid or player himself not happy? Any idea which it is? Can’t see why we would get shot of top scorer unless attitude is awful? — Betting Ed (@bettingedd) August 23, 2020

This sounds more and more like a personality clash between PL and Norwood, sort it out children. — Tony King (@stretchstar) August 23, 2020

Looks to me either #itfc want him off the wage bill, or his agent is pushing for a move. Both are bad news. But don’t worry, you can still sing Bob Marley — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) August 23, 2020

Reading that means they’d sell him if an offer came in. Typical Evans and Ipswich — Lee (@3trinitythree) August 23, 2020

They don’t get on do they? Fell out when he had his injury and wouldn’t play, then had the op without permission… — Mark Goddard (@Godsy1970) August 23, 2020