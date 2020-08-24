Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Something doesn’t seem right’, ‘Personality clash’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to player transfer update

Published

5 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town could move James Norwood on in the coming weeks with the striker attracting interest from Swindon Town.

The 29-year-old only joined the Tractor Boys last season on a free transfer from Tranmere and whilst he scored 11 League One goals, he didn’t hit the heights some expected.

And, it has been suggested that Norwood could depart, with the East Anglian Daily Times confirming the Robins interest, although they want the player on loan, something Ipswich aren’t prepared to sanction right now.

Nevertheless, the fact they appear open to a permanent sale may surprise some considering the lack of options Paul Lambert has up top and it has caused debate among the support.

Some don’t understand why the club would be interested in selling and others feel the striker just hasn’t worked well with the boss.
Here we look at some of the comments about Norwood and the transfer talk…


