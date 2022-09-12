“Something different to what the Royals currently have” – Reading FC set to make free agent signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading are close to completing the signing of former striker Andy Carroll.

That is according to the Reading Chronicle, who report that the 33-year-old free agent is expected in Royals training this week and could be ready to feature after the international break.

Carroll was on the books at Reading last season, too, making eight Championship appearances for the club and scoring two goals before opting to join West Brom upon the expiry of his short term deal.

With all of the above in mind, below, some of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the Carroll signing, and whether or not he will be a regular starter under Paul Ince.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think this is a good pick up for Reading.

The club are obviously operating under tricky criteria in the transfer market this summer and it may well be that Carroll is the best out there that the club can get.

Given they are a little bit light in the striking department, then, it makes sense for them to go in for the 33-year-old, particularly given he is a known quantity having been at the club last season.

I’m not sure he’s a regular starter when everyone is fit, though.

Instead, it’s likely Carroll will be an impact sub, and crucially, something different to what the Royals currently have in attack.

Josh Cole

Whereas Andy Carroll will add a different dimension to Reading’s attack due to his physical presence, it would be surprising if he goes on to become a regular starter for the club.

The Royals are currently able to call upon the services of Lucas Joao who has already scored three goals in the Championship during the current campaign.

Having formed a partnership with Shane Long during the opening stages of the season, Joao will be looking to help his side achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship.

By deploying Carroll as a substitute in the coming months, Reading could cause issues for their opponents in the closing stages of games.

Carla Devine

At this stage in his career, it’s probably not unfair to say that Andy Carroll probably isn’t the most inspiring signing of the summer. However, he is one that shouldn’t be underestimated for the impact he could have.

Despite being 33-years-old now, the striker scored five Championship goals in a total of 23 appearances last season and given that was with two different clubs, you can imagine with some consistency he could get a few more.

What’s more, having spent time on loan with the Royals last season, he is a player that wouldn’t take long to settle in and rather would be familiar with his settings and some of the team.

Finally, Carroll can add some depth to Reading and their current options. Their goal scoring form isn’t terrible so it’s not like they’re looking at a player to transform their season but just provide options and contribute more.

I don’t see Carroll being a regular starter at all though. At his age and with previous injury issues, I’m not sure he could manage it and it wouldn’t be worth it for anyone if he became unfit. However, that’s not to say he won’t be able to be a useful squad player that can make an impact from the bench.