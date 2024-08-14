Highlights Andros Townsend set to leave Luton Town and join Turkish side Antalyaspor, as reported by journalist Resat Can Ozbudak.

Townsend, 33, played a key role in Luton's Premier League season but now looks to take on a new challenge abroad.

Luton may miss Townsend's experience and leadership on and off the pitch, despite planning for his presence in the squad.

Luton Town winger Andros Townsend is set to leave Kenilworth Road and join Turkish Süper Lig side Antalyaspor.

That's according to journalist Resat Can Ozbudak, who reported on Tuesday that Townsend was in Antalya ahead of signing for the two-time Turkish champions.

Townsend signed for Luton on a short-term contract in October last year, and played 27 games in the Premier League for the Hatters as they suffered relegation at the end of their first season back in the top flight.

The 33-year-old agreed a new deal with Luton in January, which was set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2026, but it now looks like the experienced winger will take on a new challenge and play abroad for the first time in his career.

He came off the bench during the Hatters' 4-1 defeat against Burnley on the opening day of the new season, which could turn out to be his final appearance for the club.

Fan pundit gives his verdict on Andros Townsend's imminent departure

Football League World's Luton fan pundit, Finley Cannon, shared his thoughts on Townsend's imminent departure, explaining that while he is one of the older players in the squad, he offers something different to the side.

"Townsend was one of the very few bright sparks in what was an absolutely dire performance against Burnley on Monday night," said Cannon.

"He offers something different to the other players in the squad and has a very good delivery of the ball on his day.

"However, he is getting older, and he does not have the pace that he once did in his career, and he will not be threatening to get in behind many sides, which is what we look to do in wide areas.

"Despite his age, he does provide experience and leadership, which is something that is seemingly lacking in our current squad, probably because of how young many of the players are, inexperienced playing at the higher level of the Championship."

Luton may miss Townsend's experience

At the age of 33, Townsend is one of the most experienced players in the Hatters' squad, with goalkeeper Tim Krul being the only one who is older than the winger.

Monday night's game against Burnley was Townsend's first Championship appearance since 2012, when he was on loan at Birmingham City from Tottenham Hotspur. He has played 49 games in the second tier overall, having spent the majority of his career in the Premier League, which will have given him valuable experience that could have helped Rob Edwards' side as they look to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking this season.

Andros Townsend's Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 291 26 32

Having tied him down to a new contract at the start of the year, it seems as though Luton were planning for Townsend to be part of the squad during the 2024/25 campaign, so they should be looking to find a replacement to ensure Edwards has enough options over the course of the season.

If they can bring in another experienced player, it could be beneficial for a few of their younger squad members, especially considering teenagers Joe Johnson and Zack Nelson started the opening day clash with Burnley.