“Something different” – Journalist provides thoughts on Everton individual as Sheffield Wednesday lurk

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a January move for Everton striker Tom Cannon, as detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls are currently pushing at the top-end of League One and will be hoping to secure automatic promotion back to the Championship at the second time trying.

Nixon’s report states that Fleetwood Town are providing the Owls with competition, with the young forward attracting Championship and League One interest in the summer.

Asked if he could envisage this deal happening, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I think that’s probably the thing, he does maybe offer that something different that Sheffield Wednesday don’t have right now.

“They’ve got the likes of Lee Gregory and Michael Smith, who are proven goalscorer at that level, but Tom cannon has been a prolific goalscorer for Everton in Premier League 2 this season. He’s a young player and I’m sure a hungry player as well.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Des Walker Yes No

“He wants to go out there and play games and make a name for himself. So I’m sure Sheffield Wednesday, as they are vying for promotion, might have to add to attacking options, especially if they lose someone like a Callum Paterson. That might leave them a bit short in the attacking areas.”

The verdict

Cannon has proven to be a consistent source of goals for Everton in Premier League 2 and in the EFL Trophy thus far this season, with a Liverpool Echo article describing him as a Jamie Vardy type forward.

If the Owls were to bolster their attacking options, then Cannon seems like an ideal option when considering the current forward Darren Moore has at his disposal.

However, it would be somewhat of a gamble if the Toffees were to agree a deal with the high-flying League One outfit, as there is no guarantee that much game time would be afforded to him.

It would be no surprise if interest continues to grow in the young forward as the January transfer window nears its opening.