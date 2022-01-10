‘Something different in the final third’ – Sunderland set sights on Aston Villa forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are considering a deal for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, as per a report from journalist Alex Crook on Twitter.

Crook’s tweet names Portsmouth as another interested party, whilst outlining that the two clubs named are not the only clubs in pursuit.

Netting six times in four games for the Premier League outfit’s U23s in the EFL Trophy, Archer is proving to adapt to senior football seamlessly.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 28 midfielders from? 1 of 28 Carl Winchester? Forest Green Northampton Exeter Swindon

Archer has also made three appearances from the bench for Villa’s first team this season, showing excellent promise at a young age.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sunderland’s interest in the young forward…

Ned Holmes

The Black Cats need to add some more forward firepower in the winter window and Cameron Archer could well give them that.

Ross Stewart has been fantastic this term but with Nathan Broadhead out injured, Lee Johnson is not blessed with many options up top.

Signing Archer on loan would give him something different in the final third and he’s been in phenomenal form in front of goal this season.

He’s bagged eight goals in seven games for the U23s as well as four in five for the senior side.

There’s an element of risk given his age and lack of senior experience but this still looks like it could prove a phenomenal signing.

Alfie Burns

It’s become quite obvious what Sunderland are on the lookout for in the January transfer window.

Johnson clearly wants some more firepower as he looks to end Sunderland’s League One stay.

Archer, then, would be a decent signing.

He’s got a really good reputation from his time with Villa and is a player that the club have a lot of hope for moving into the next stage of his career.

A loan would, undoubtedly, elevate his game and Sunderland could be the ideal destination.

They create enough chances and dominate enough games to suit Archer, whilst the demands on the club will elevate his personality further.

That’s something Villa will consider, and it might be why Sunderland get this deal done eventually.

Charlie Gregory

Judging off his ability for Aston Villa, I feel that Archer would be a superb signing for Sunderland in the short-term.

Not that the Black Cats are short on attacking talent but the 20-year-old could certainly provide a huge boost to their attack. With Ross Stewart already prolific in front of goal, adding Archer would make them even more unstoppable upfront.

His only previous regular action has come at Solihull Moors and while that means he does not have much experience higher up, he looked solid during his time and he bagged a fair amount considering his age.

For Sunderland, it could be a good step up for him. It would give him the chance to get regular football and prove if he can cut it at a higher level. Judging off his showings so far, I think that he can and he could certainly be a good gamble. As just a short-term loan, it is low risk and high reward for the Black Cats