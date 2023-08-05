Highlights Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca reveals that Harry Souttar may leave the club despite recently joining.

Souttar's uncertain future stems from not being central to Maresca's plans and being unused in a recent friendly.

Maresca's new style of play may not suit Souttar, leading to potential outgoings ahead of the transfer deadline for Leicester.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that Harry Souttar could leave the club ahead of the transfer deadline, despite only joining in January.

Harry Souttar faces uncertain Leicester future

The giant centre-back was signed by the Foxes in the previous winter window, in a deal that was seen as a real coup for Leicester. Souttar had starred for Stoke over the years in the Championship, whilst he also impressed at the World Cup for Australia.

So, whilst he couldn’t help keep the team in the Premier League last season, there was a feeling that he could become a key player under the new regime back in the second tier.

But, Souttar does not appear central to Maresca’s plans, with the defender an unused substitute for the final friendly game against Liverpool last time out. Even with Conor Coady out injured, it seems Jannik Vestergaard will be preferred to Souttar, with Callum Doyle and Wout Faes also options for the Italian boss.

Therefore, Souttar could struggle for game time moving forward, and Maresca wouldn’t rule out the 24-year-old leaving when speaking to Leicestershire Live.

“About the market, my situation is like the rest of managers’ situation, until it’s closed, many things can happen. In our case, for sure our squad is not close, it’s not finished. Players have left, and there’s five new players. It’s a work in progress. For sure, we have too many. For sure some of them will leave.

“Harry’s a guy who since day one has been working very well. But because the window is open, for Harry and for the rest of the 25 players that we have, something can happen. No (he’s not said he wants to leave).”

Does Harry Souttar suit Maresca’s style of play?

This would appear to be the big problem for Souttar. We know that Maresca is going to implement a new style at Leicester, which has been taking shape over pre-season.

That will require the team to be able to play out from the back, and with the Foxes likely to dominate more often than not at this level, they will be playing with a high line. Clearly, that requires a certain type of centre-back, and Maresca obviously feels others in the squad are better suited than Souttar.

Of course, things can change quickly in football, and Maresca’s comments here suggest that Souttar is still showing the right attitude. With potential outgoings, there’s a chance Souttar gets an opportunity, and he will need to take it.

Yet, it’s pretty clear he could be on the move, although it’s hard to imagine the Foxes will be able to recoup the £15m they paid for Souttar. So, it will be interesting to see if they’re willing to compromise to get the defender out the door to reduce the numbers in the squad.

What next for Leicester City?

As Maresca mentioned, there’s still a lot of work to do ahead of the deadline, with Leicester expected to be busy in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Now though, all the focus is on the first game of the Championship season, with Coventry making the short trip to the King Power Stadium for what should be an exciting opener on Sunday afternoon.