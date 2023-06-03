Coventry City fans suffered heartbreak at Wembley last week in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town, and things could get even worse for them in the coming months as some important individuals could depart the club.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres has attracted a lot of admirers over the course of the 2022-23 season thanks to his 18-goal haul the season prior, and he's added 22 to that tally in the past nine months - something which has seen half of the Premier League linked to his signature this summer.

Midfield maestro Gustavo Hamer is another player who has been a wanted man, and his career best 11 goal, 10 assist campaign will almost certainly see clubs come in for him as well.

With one year left on both players contracts at the CBS Arena, manager Mark Robins could be forced to cash in on not one but both of his prized assets.

Gyokeres likely to leave Coventry

It's certainly going to be interesting as to what stance Coventry take with regard to potentially selling up this summer, and ex-England international and former Sky Blues midfielder Carlton Palmer in particular thinks it's unlikely that Gyokeres specifically will be a Coventry player come the September deadline.

"Coventry City face a tough summer in trying to hold onto their star players, having failed to win promotion to the Premier League this season," Palmer told Football League World.

"Of course, their players are going to be once again linked with moves away from the club.

"Gyokeres and Hamer have been linked heavily in previous windows away from Coventry, and these names will be doing so again.

"Coventry are not in a position that they need to sell, and they've put valuations on these players, so if the valuation is met they will leave.

"I really can't see Gyokeres being at Coventry next season, back-to-back 20-goal seasons in the Championship, someone will give the £15-20 million to buy him out of Coventry."

Should Coventry sell Hamer and Gyokeres?

It'll be tough to see both players depart in one transfer window, but ultimately they have showed that they're ready for the next step in their careers.

Naturally it would be a good story were they to stay after the play-off final disappointment, but there is nothing more either player could have done after giving it their all for as long as they were on the pitch.

You'd be hard-pressed to argue that Gyokeres and Hamer aren't ready for the Premier League or any top European division, and with both having just one year remaining on their contracts, Coventry risk losing them for nothing in 12 months time.

Therefore, the club should begrudgingly look to get the best eight-figure offers possible as it will give them time and scope to rebuild under Robins, who has showed that he and his recruitment team can sign gems for cheap who flourish under his management.