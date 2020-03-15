Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Someone wants to try and get in the play-offs’ – Loads of QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s bold message

Published

2 mins ago

on

QPR boss Mark Warburton has claimed future schedules should be amended in order to facilitate the conclusion of the Championship season following the recent fixture suspension.

Ongoing health concerns have meant the Championship season has been officially suspended with just nine games left to play, and Warburton has now voiced his call for the season to eventually resume rather than being voided altogether.

QPR are currently sitting 13th in the Championship following a mixed campaign for the west Londoners, but their impressive six-game unbeaten run means they are now just six points outside the play-off spots as they target a potential late top-six surge.

Warburton has taken to Twitter to suggest how the season is now concluded following recent developments, with the 57-year-old claiming that future scheduling should be reconsidered in order to ensure the current season can reach its conclusion.

Can you score maximum points in this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Where did Rowan Vine leave for in 2012?

Plenty of QPR supporters have responded by agreeing with Warburton’s bold viewpoint, while others suggested the head coach’s desire to finish the campaign means he could be fancying his side to make a late burst for the play-off spots.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Someone wants to try and get in the play-offs’ – Loads of QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s bold message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: