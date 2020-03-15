‘Someone wants to try and get in the play-offs’ – Loads of QPR fans react to Mark Warburton’s bold message

QPR boss Mark Warburton has claimed future schedules should be amended in order to facilitate the conclusion of the Championship season following the recent fixture suspension.

Ongoing health concerns have meant the Championship season has been officially suspended with just nine games left to play, and Warburton has now voiced his call for the season to eventually resume rather than being voided altogether.

QPR are currently sitting 13th in the Championship following a mixed campaign for the west Londoners, but their impressive six-game unbeaten run means they are now just six points outside the play-off spots as they target a potential late top-six surge.

Warburton has taken to Twitter to suggest how the season is now concluded following recent developments, with the 57-year-old claiming that future scheduling should be reconsidered in order to ensure the current season can reach its conclusion.

The game is all about opinions of course but surely you must finish whatever has been started. You can amend future events and schedules!

Most importantly everyone stay safe and well ! — Mark Warburton (@MarkWarburton9) March 14, 2020

Plenty of QPR supporters have responded by agreeing with Warburton’s bold viewpoint, while others suggested the head coach’s desire to finish the campaign means he could be fancying his side to make a late burst for the play-off spots.

Here are some of the responses…

The man has spoken. QPR playoff party 2020 should remain, ON. — David Hadley (@hadders112) March 14, 2020

This has been the best QPR team to watch in recent memory. You’ve done a remarkable job. Regardless of what happens, we’re excited about next season. — Lee Newell (@leonardnewell) March 14, 2020

My man. Same to you and yours Mark. All the best mate. Proud to have you leading our club 👏🏻 — Terry Arnold (@TerryArnoldDXB) March 14, 2020

Now that’s a manager that’s confident in his squad, looks like someone wants to try and get in the play offs👀💙 — Jimmy Riley (@RileyQPR91) March 14, 2020

You too boss, hope we’re raring to pick up where we left off in a few weeks — Paul Gibbons (@superhoops10) March 14, 2020

We’re playing some of the most exciting, structured, productive football In years👏 Shame Covid 19 interrupts our charge up the table. We’ll be back. Stay safe everyone. QPR fans can be as fickle as Forex markets Mark😉 — London Jack (@SupaHoopaaa) March 14, 2020

Sensible words boss 💙 — Gary Marsh (@superhoopsaQPR) March 14, 2020