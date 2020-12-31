‘Someone Rooney could really work with’ – Derby’s January transfer priorities assessed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more.

As 2020 draws to a close and 2021 begins, the January transfer window is once again upon us.

One Championship club for whom the return of the market could well be vital, is Derby County.

Going into the new year sat 20th in the Championship table, just three points clear of the relegation zone, it is possible that the Rams may need to alter their squad in order to keep pulling away from the dreaded dotted line in the second-half of the campaign.

But just what business do Derby need to get done in the January window, if at all?

We’ve put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and hear, is a look at what they had to say.

Phil Spencer

Things have drastically improved under Wayne Rooney.

After a shocking start Derby County now look like a side who can be a match for anyone in the Championship.

That said, they still need to strengthen.

Wholesale changes are probably not necessary, but the Rams will certainly need one or two new additions in attacking areas.

A central striker has got to be top of the list for Rooney, and if he can get that then there’s no doubting that they’re capable of moving themselves towards the top half of the table.

Ned Holmes

Signing a new striker and some cover at centre-back should be top of their priorities, in my eyes. Colin Kazim-Richards has looked a sharp addition so far but I still think they lack a little quality in that area and could do with bringing in a proper goalscorer, someone that Rooney could really work with. With Curtis Davies out and Mike te Wierik linked away, bringing in a new centre-back is something they simply have got to do. Andre Wisdom has proven a more than capable stopgap at the position but it’s something they need to address in January. Beyond that, I think one or two loans to bring in a bit more quality could be smart.

Jake Sanders

Whilst Wayne Rooney has tightened Derby up defensively and given them a real identity in recent weeks, January is still a crucial 31 days for the Pride Park outfit. Jack Marriott could prove an option if he doesn’t head back out on loan, but Derby are in desperate need of a prolific goalscorer to enhance their chances of avoiding relegation. Colin Kazim-Richards has done an excellent job since his arrival, but Derby’s only other striker with more than one goal to their name is Martyn Waghorn, and he’s currently in the middle of a three-match ban for his sending off against Preston on Boxing Day. Rooney’s team are heading in the right direction, but a frontman should be their priority in January.