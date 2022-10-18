“Someone of his calibre” – Sunderland director Kristjaan Speakman speaks out on off-field appointment

Sunderland have been making waves back in the Championship already on the field and now they’ve made an exciting appointment off of it too.

That’s because the Black Cats have brought in Robin Nicholls to lead and look over their academy sides – and hopefully find and develop some youth and young talent for them.

It means that their youth sides are now in good hands and the club have placed an emphasis on ensuring that there is sustained success and ongoing talent coming through the ranks at the Stadium of Light now. By appointing Nicholls – who has experience with Southampton – they have gone a long way to doing that and Kristjaan Speakman has now revealed his delight over the move to the Sunderland Echo.

The club have had plenty of years of turmoil under previous ownership and it resulted in them dropping down the leagues like a stone. They sank from the Premier League without a trace and endured a wholly miserable campaign back in the Championship that saw them then condemned to League One.

It’s taken them years to get back into the second tier but Alex Neil led them up through the play-offs last time out and with new men at the helm, they are hoping to continue that forwards momentum and achieve big things in the Championship too.

Now, they have begun to make some strides off the field too with the appointment of Nicholls as their academy manager and with Speakman ‘delighted’ to get the deal done, he said: “The role of Academy Manager is fundamental to our day-to-day operations, but more importantly it provides the strategic leadership required for ongoing and lasting success.

“Robin has excellent experience in several roles within an environment that has a proven track record in nurturing young talent, so we are delighted to have attracted someone of his calibre to Sunderland AFC.”

The Verdict

It is all very positive from Sunderland right now and it will make a nice change for supporters of the club who have become accustomed to doom and gloom.

The side have endured a torrid few years in the EFL, with not much to shout about. They’ve had dud managers, dodgy owners and a string of results that have seen them fall into League One and stay there for a lot longer than they would have liked. Now though, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel.

Under Tony Mowbray, the club are continuing in the right direction. They’re competing with the very best that the Championship has to offer and might even be dreaming of another play-off spot, whilst these moves off the field suggest there will be a lot more stability and success at the club.

It’s good to see then for Black Cats’ fans and they’ll hope it can continue for a while yet at the club.