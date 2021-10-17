‘Someone needs to give him a contract ASAP’ – Many Luton fans react as 2019 signing shines against Millwall

Luton Town secured their first victory at The Den since 1999 yesterday afternoon, winning 2-0 against The Lions.

Harry Cornick emphatically opened the scoring in the 11th minute, curling his effort into the top corner after good work from Jordan Clark.

Eight minutes into the second half, Cornick doubled his goals tally for the day and doubled Luton’s advantage, when he was once again played in by Clark, before finding the bottom corner with a well-placed strike.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu nearly added a spectacular third, but the crossbar denied his 25-yard effort.

Keeping his sixth clean sheet of the season, it was another impressive display from Simon Sluga. The Croatian international done well to keep out Jed Wallace’s free-kick and Matt Smith’s header.

Sluga then went on to deny Wallace from the penalty spot, with the 28-year-old getting down brilliantly to his right.

Luton have now kept three successive clean sheets in the Championship, with the shot-stopper leading the way in the Championship with six altogether.

Sluga’s contract expires at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see how his situation at Luton pans out.

Here, we take a look at how some Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to Simon Sluga’s performance against Millwall yesterday afternoon…

Most cleansheets in the league 🧡 https://t.co/ECwavsoJrz — SammyDoDa (@SammyDoDa_) October 16, 2021

Love this man!! Be gutted to see him go. https://t.co/D4nHOGvX3Y — Antoni Gostomski 💙 (@gompstomp78) October 16, 2021

New contract pending? 🤔 https://t.co/kbhenNY6qq — Luton Town Football Shirts 🎩 (@LTFCShirts) October 16, 2021

That penalty save was class — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@TraceTrace04) October 16, 2021

legenda! — Nicholas Cheshire (@NicholasCheshi2) October 16, 2021

I am very satisfied with Slugas performance today 👍 It sort of makes up for him letting in five goals versus Birmingham earlier in the season. That was a hard defeat to swallow ☹️ — Zeitgeist (@NumanoiDeals) October 16, 2021

If he keeps playing like that we will be getting a bid from Barcelona 😆 — Steve Richards (@richards_steve) October 16, 2021

Someone needs to give him a contract ASAP no doubt clubs will be after him In January — Callum (@callumLtfc) October 16, 2021