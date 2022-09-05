“Someone like this coming in is great” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts to club’s recent signing from Yorkshire club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town secured the signing of Barnsley defender Michal Helik on Deadline Day, with the Polish centre-back penning down a deal at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2025.

The 26-year-old had been a top performer for the Tykes throughout his time at Oakwell, proving to be a shining light during a season that ultimately ended in relegation.

The Terriers also possess the opportunity to extend Helik’s contract by a further 12 months should they choose to, with the international defender certainly bolstering competition levels.

Sharing his thoughts on Helik’s addition, FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner said: “Another one that has been rumoured for a while, Helik, and by all accounts, someone that we’ve been really keen on.

“He was good against us last season in a poor Barnsley side and Barnsley fans all really rate him and tell us we’re getting not just a great player but really great character who will put his body on the line.

“And to be honest, with the long-term injury we’ve seen to Matty Pearson that’s something we’ve lacked. We’ve been light at the back. Tom Lees is 31 years old. He’s had a great last year and is a good defender but I think he’s someone who is a good defender in a solid defence. He’s not necessarily someone who will make a weak defence solid on his own.

“So, someone like this coming in is great and potentially frees up (Yuta) Nakayama to play left-back or left-wing-back. He’s shown really good ability on the ball and getting forward, so potentially that means we don’t have to rely so much on Josh Ruffels who has not had a great start to the season.

“It’s good to get him on a long deal. It’s good to see us put our money where our mouth is because it sounds like we have spent a decent amount of money on a player who has come in from a division below. And, another international in the squad, you know, this guy could well be going to the World Cup. That’s potentially three of our squad who could be there.

“Let’s see what he can do, hopefully, these guys can come in and make an immediate impact, fitness permitting, because we need it because we’ve not had a good start to the season.

“So, positive moves in the transfer window as long as they deliver on their potential on the pitch.”

The verdict

Dominant in the air and on the ground, Helik is an excellent defender who also reads the game very well.

A Poland international, Helik has accumulated excellent experience during his career thus far and is still just 26 years old.

Meeting the modern demands of being a centre-back, the defender is also composed when bringing the ball out and has the technical ability to break lines.

Taking everything into account, this appears to be an excellent bit of business from the Terriers who are looking to recover swiftly after what has been a relatively poor start to the new campaign.