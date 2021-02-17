‘Someone like Nigel Adkins would fit the bill’ – New manager call made for Huddersfield Town: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan‘s Voice‘ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…



Huddersfield Town are in a perilous position at the moment and need to turn their form around in the Championship sharpish before the threat of relegation grows any further.

The Terriers have slid down the table rather alarmingly with them losing five of their last seven games in the second tier.

Indeed, they now sit in 18th position and are firmly looking over their shoulder with several sides below them showing better signs of life.

Questions will naturally be asked of Carlos Corberan with that in mind, then, and, though Yorkshire Live has reported recently the club remains committed to him, that can soon change.

Are you Huddersfield Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Terriers quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Huddersfield Town face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season? Brentford Luton Town Norwich City Reading

Indeed, for FLW’s Huddersfield Town pundit Graeme Rayner, if the time does come for Corberan to leave the club, the hope will be that an experienced name comes in to try and help steady the ship:

“We need to stop experimenting. We had the Wagner experiment, which paid off handsomely, but since then have had Siewert (an abject failure) the Cowleys (a pragmatic success but their egos were too big for our egotistical chairman to compete with) and now Corberan (a cheap gamble with potentially expensive consequences).

“We need someone tried and trusted, with a track record in the Championship. Someone like Nigel Adkins would fit the bill. If we were being ambitious a Frank Lampard or Eddie Howe type would get the fans excited, but I can’t imagine our chairman would fancy paying them the market rate, nor do I expect them to fancy working with has-beens and young players signed from non-league football, which is what our recent recruitment has consisted of.”

Our verdict

Corberan appears to hold the backing of the board at the moment but, of course, a few more losses and a further slide towards the bottom three could soon see the axe getting wielded.

It’s clear that something needs to change quickly to snap the Terriers out of it and Corberan will be aiming to show that he is the man to do it.

If he can’t, though, an experienced name might be the way to go next for Town, but it remains to be seen who would want to take it on.