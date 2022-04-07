“Someone like Graeme Murty” – Reading FC fan pundit debates manager situation as Paul Ince future remains up in the air

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation to League One earlier this week by securing a crucial 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

A header from Michael Morrison and an own-goal from Taylor Harwood-Bellis allowed the Royals to seal all three points in front of their fans.

With six games left to play this season, Reading currently have an eight-point advantage over Barnsley and will be looking to extend this gap when they take on Cardiff City this weekend.

Since being appointed as the club’s interim manager, Paul Ince has guided his side to three wins in the eight games that he has overseen.

If Reading do achieve survival in the coming weeks, it will be intriguing to see whether Ince is handed over the reins on a permanent basis.

Making reference to the current managerial situation, FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt has admitted that although he wouldn’t be against the prospect of Ince staying, he would prefer to see his team appoint Graeme Murty due to the 47-year-old’s links with the club.

During his playing career, Murty made 306 league appearances for the Royals and had a spell as Rangers manager between 2017 and 2018.

Speaking to FLW, Hunt said: “Manager for next season?

“That’s a tricky one.

“If Paul Ince keeps us up does he deserve it for next year?

“Probably, I’d give him a go but personally if I had a choice maybe it would be someone with links to Reading to try and get our identity back off and on the pitch.

“A few ex-players have shown an interest, someone like Graeme Murty possibly with a strong backroom staff behind him might get the fans on board.”