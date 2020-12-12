‘Someone give him a 10-year contract’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to 26-year-old’s display in Millwall win

Duncan Watmore was the star of the show as Middlesbrough returned to winning ways following a comprehensive victory over Millwall at the Riverside Stadium.

Watmore has made a significant impact since joining from Sunderland last month, and scored twice more in a blistering opening 20 minutes from Boro, to make it four goals six appearances.

Neil Warnock’s side had suffered two consecutive defeats at Stoke City and Preston, but showed no signs of rustiness as they raced into a three-goal lead to virtually seal the points before the half-way mark in the first-half.

Firstly, Watmore rounded off an excellent move to open the scoring for Boro, before Marcus Tavenier doubled their advantage less than two minutes later following an outstanding strike.

However, Watmore would have the final say as he once again found himself in the right place to score Middlesbrough’s third, once again from close-range.

The ex-Sunderland man has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons, but appears to be back on track since moving to the Stadium of Light.

And many Boro fans have taken to Twitter to praise the efforts of their new striker after his performance against the Lions.

Check some of the best tweets below:

Someone give Watmore a 10 year contract @Boro — Robert Burger (@Bobs_Burgers20) December 12, 2020

Listen, Boro might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it, Let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on there, given what he's done since he's come in. Watmore's at the wheel, man. He's doing it. He's doing his thing. Boro are BACK https://t.co/0rNRI0sAjw — Lewis Thompson (@LewisThompson7) December 12, 2020

You've got to say well done to the Boro scouts on watmore. Honestly, I thought he'd not do much and wasn't convinced. He's ended up starting life at boro very well and has been an absolute dream steal. — jwc (@JosephW36068541) December 12, 2020

WATMORE CAN HE DOOOOO

ALL HE WANTS FOR CHRISTMASSSSS IS TWOOOO! ⚽️⚽️#utb #boro #borolive — Scott Jackson (@scottjack79) December 12, 2020

Sign him On, Sign him On Sign him On, Sign him On@Boro Duncan Watmore — Jeff Patterson (@JeffersMFC) December 12, 2020

Watmore is a better striker than our actual strikers! — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) December 12, 2020

OH MU GOD GINGER PELE IS BETTER THAN OUR TOP STRIKER — davina (@davinamarieb) December 12, 2020

Get the contract out, let him write whatever numbers he wants.. Boro are back https://t.co/G1SqVJqJS7 — James (@ashj1704) December 12, 2020