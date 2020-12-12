Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Someone give him a 10-year contract’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to 26-year-old’s display in Millwall win

Published

6 mins ago

on

Duncan Watmore was the star of the show as Middlesbrough returned to winning ways following a comprehensive victory over Millwall at the Riverside Stadium.

Watmore has made a significant impact since joining from Sunderland last month, and scored twice more in a blistering opening 20 minutes from Boro, to make it four goals six appearances.

Neil Warnock’s side had suffered two consecutive defeats at Stoke City and Preston, but showed no signs of rustiness as they raced into a three-goal lead to virtually seal the points before the half-way mark in the first-half.

Firstly, Watmore rounded off an excellent move to open the scoring for Boro, before Marcus Tavenier doubled their advantage less than two minutes later following an outstanding strike.

The big festive Middlesbrough quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20

In what year were Middlesbrough originally formed?

However, Watmore would have the final say as he once again found himself in the right place to score Middlesbrough’s third, once again from close-range.

The ex-Sunderland man has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons, but appears to be back on track since moving to the Stadium of Light.

And many Boro fans have taken to Twitter to praise the efforts of their new striker after his performance against the Lions.

Check some of the best tweets below:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Someone give him a 10-year contract’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to 26-year-old’s display in Millwall win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: