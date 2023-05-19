In one of the most unbelievable nights in EFL play-off history, Sheffield Wednesday overturned a FOUR goal deficit at Hillsborough to defeat Peterborough United and secure their spot at Wembley later on in the month in the League One final.

But how did this even happen?

What happened in Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough?

Wednesday boss Darren Moore went gung-ho from the very start in an attempt to rattle Posh, and it did the trick as Michael Smith slid home a ninth-minute penalty after Marvin Johnson was felled by Joe Ward in the box.

Lee Gregory scored the second later on in the first half and the third came on 71 minutes after major pressure from the home side when Reece James slammed the ball home from close range.

Peterborough looked to have closed the game out though - only to be dealt a cruel dose of pain in the eighth minute of added time when Liam Palmer stabbed the ball home from close range to take it into extra time.

Lee Gregory's own goal actually put Darren Ferguson's side back in front in the extra 30 minutes, but Callum Paterson made it 5-5 on aggregate and we eventually got penalties.

The Owls were foot-perfect from the spot as Peterborough defender Dan Butler smashed the crossbar, meaning that Darren Moore's side made history by overturning the biggest first leg deficit of all time in the play-offs to secure their passage to the final.

What has Liam Palmer said to a Sheffield Wednesday fan?

Naturally after the first leg last Friday, many Wednesday fans were making outrageous claims and some already admitting defeat naturally, but one fan in particular promised to get a tattoo of Owls defender Liam Palmer should they still somehow get past Posh.

That is something that was not lost on the veteran following their triumph on Thursday night, as he took to Instagram to ask the man by the name of Luke Middleton to come forward and make himself known so he can get the deed done!

And in fairness to Luke, he has come forward and owned his tweet after it was brought to more attention by Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran, and he claims it will get sorted in the coming weeks!

"After my post about the Liam Palmer tattoo on Sat I am glad to say this will definitely be happening," Luke wrote on Twitter.

"As soon as me and Liam make contact on a plan of when I’ll inform you all and send the finished results.

"Would like to say thank you to @DennisAE7 (Adeniran) for making me look silly!"

We love it when a story has a happy ending!