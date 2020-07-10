‘Somebody’s having a laugh’ – These Sheffield Wed fans react as QPR prep continues

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Queens Park Rangers this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get themselves a few important wins before the season is out.

The Owls, in a normal season, would be safe realistically from the drop but with the 12-point deduction, potentially, still to be enforced, there is a need for the club to climb up the league table.

However, they have been in the doldrums for some time and fans have repeatedly criticised their players who look demotivated and uninterested in the majority of cases.

It’s not a happy situation at the moment, then, but Garry Monk has sought to reassure supporters that their team is up for the fight:

💬 GM: We need to try and put a run of results together and I believe they can do it. I believe this group is committed, they all want to play for the club but we need to improve certain bits to give ourselves that chance #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 10, 2020

These comments ahead of their clash with QPR, though, do not appear to have washed with supporters on social media.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said amongst the Owls’ fan-base:

A run of results 🤔 There’s 4 left! We need a bigger run than that! 🙁 — JaynieJayne (@JaynieJayne1) July 10, 2020

We need to win at least 2 or 3 but we won't — sam waller (@samboo20) July 10, 2020

They might be committed(questionable)but they are not good enough. Da Cruz ????? Somebody’s having a laugh. — craig (@ctb556) July 10, 2020

Need to improve a lot especially defending and you think that back 3 is good enough!! — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) July 10, 2020