Sheffield United

‘Somebody make this make sense’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to team news for Bournemouth clash

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to The Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side saw their five game unbeaten in the league run come to an end on Tuesday night, as they were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium, leaving them 13th in the second-tier standings.

Bournemouth meanwhile, go into the game as the only unbeaten side remaining in the Championship, and could move to the top of the table with victory over the Blades.

Perhaps with that in mind, Jokanovic has named a side that is unchanged from the one that last at ‘Boro last time out, although attacker Lys Mousset returns from injury on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Sheffield United fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blades supporters had to say.


