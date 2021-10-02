‘Somebody make this make sense’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to team news for Bournemouth clash

Sheffield United will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to The Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side saw their five game unbeaten in the league run come to an end on Tuesday night, as they were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium, leaving them 13th in the second-tier standings.

Bournemouth meanwhile, go into the game as the only unbeaten side remaining in the Championship, and could move to the top of the table with victory over the Blades.

Perhaps with that in mind, Jokanovic has named a side that is unchanged from the one that last at ‘Boro last time out, although attacker Lys Mousset returns from injury on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Sheffield United fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blades supporters had to say.

After witnessing that performance on Tuesday night, how on earth is the same team put out today? Somebody make this make sense — Tom Johnson (@tom_johnson_1) October 2, 2021

Why keep a losing formula? — Jake ⚔️ 👺 (@JTurnz) October 2, 2021

Don’t know how you can’t change that team.. — HW⚔️ (@HW1889) October 2, 2021

This doesn’t make sense after the last performance seeing something different than the rest of us comes to mind — TVonline (@blades_41) October 2, 2021

Mixed feelings about the lineup but I have a feeling it will be a good day! Mousse to come off the bench and score? — ForgedinSteel (@forgedinsteel1) October 2, 2021

Definitely lost why is Norwood starting — S H E Z A ➐ (@Official_ShezaB) October 2, 2021

Surely hourihane would be the better option over Norwood or fleck — lucy pritty (@lucypritty1) October 2, 2021

The way we make chances now, I think I’d have Brewster up front, he’ll score with the right crosses! — ste curtis (@stecurtis2) October 2, 2021

We might nick a draw but I’m not holding my breath… — Kaztec Design (@KaztecDesign) October 2, 2021