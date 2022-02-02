‘Somebody like Alex Neil,’ ‘Neil Warnock instantly comes to mind’ – Sunderland’s next manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

League One promotion contenders Sunderland are currently on the search for a new manager after sacking Lee Johnson on Sunday evening.

This dismissal came following the Black Cats’ humiliating 6-0 loss against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, a hammering that proved to be the final straw for shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who will now have a huge task in finding a successor to take the club back to the Championship.

At this stage, they sit third in the table and just two points off the automatic promotion spots, although second-placed side Wigan Athletic currently have three games in hand over them and look set to extend that gap between themselves and the Wearside outfit.

Still, this was seen as a surprise sacking by some considering Johnson’s pedigree – and he will be on the search for a new job with an impressive CV at his disposal.

In terms of a potential incoming for the third-tier outfit, ex-Hull boss Grant McCann, Paul Cook and Neil Lennon are all in the running to take over according to the Northern Echo, with Neil Warnock also expressing his interest.

With speculation continuing to swirl around the Stadium of Light, we asked three of our reporters at Football League World to give their verdict on who should take over.

Billy Mulley

This is the million-dollar question as there are a few ways about it.

They could go for someone tried and tested where there is scope for immediate success – and Neil Warnock instantly comes to mind.

Another option they could be considering is going for a younger manager, with a more progressive outlook on management, which longer-term, could be beneficial for a club like Sunderland, however, they do have a big chance of winning promotion this season.

There is also Grant McCann, who in my eyes, is a merge of the two notions previously mentioned.

He has experience of guiding teams up from League One, but he is also a young manager who is continuing to learn on jobs and has somewhat of an identity.

Toby Wilding

Grant McCann is one who feels like he could be well worth considering for the Black Cats.

With promotion surely a priority for Sunderland, bringing in a manager such as McCann who achieved that just last season is surely an appealing proposition for the club.

Indeed, given the fact that McCann’s recent sacking from Hull felt rather harsh, he may be willing to make a swift return to the game, and could therefore be a swift appointment for Sunderland.

Considering he also looked to be re-establishing the Tigers in the Championship prior to his dismissal, McCann could also be a useful longer-term appointment at the Stadium of Light.

It is also worth noting that McCann would not have to go far to switch from his role with Hull, to take over as Sunderland, meaning there are plenty of things that do seem to point to this being an appointment that could work well for everyone involved.

Charlie Gregory

I think somebody like Alex Neil, if possible for Sunderland, could work absolute wonders given time at the Stadium of Light.

Grant McCann may have more experience in getting Hull promoted from League One twice but he wouldn’t be the most appealing appointment for Black Cats fans. Roy Keane could be an appointment with plenty of passion but very little experience of management – and that could be a gamble.

Neil instead is the safe option and is well capable of building something good at the Stadium of Light.

On a very limited budget with Preston, he ground out results and took them all the way to the verge of the play-offs. Although he tailed off slightly towards the end of his tenure at Deepdale, there are some fans there who still feel he was let down by the ownership and that he wasn’t wholly to blame.

With Sunderland then – who have some quality players now and the funds to potentially add more – Neil could work wonders. He is a manager who is well capable of working higher up the pyramid and getting results and if Sunderland managed to appoint him, it would be a terrific move for them.