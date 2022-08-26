“Some would suggest that it’s a sideways move” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts as Potters close in on Sunderland manager

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City look to be closing in on a swift managerial appointment, with Sunderland boss Alex Neil set to replace Michael O’Neill in the dugout at the Bet365 Stadium.

O’Neill only departed the Potters on Thursday morning, but the hierarchy look like they have got the man they initially wanted nearly three years ago to replace Nathan Jones, when they failed in their pursuit to take Neil from Preston North End in November 2019.

Now though, Stoke look to have come up trumps, with Sunderland confirming that Neil is set for talks with the Staffordshire outfit regarding their vacancy, and since then local reporter James Hunter has revealed that Neil has agreed terms for his move and has already said his goodbyes at the Black Cats.

FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley is in two minds as to Neil’s potential arrival and wants two clear things from whoever the new boss will be as the Scotsman closes in on the role.

“If it is Alex Neil to come to Stoke, I’d be really surprised given that he seems to be on to something with Sunderland, a big club who have great facilities and some would suggest that it’s a sideways move,” Ben said.

“Maybe not in terms of personnel, maybe Stoke have a stronger squad and maybe that’s what he us looking for, maybe he’s also looking for a longer contract, given that he’s on a 12-month rolling deal at Sunderland and perhaps he wants a little more security over his future.

“Perhaps it’s the ownership that entices him, I know a lot of managers are enticed by the local ownership with plenty of money behind them too – maybe he just wants a new project, maybe he sees Stoke as a better chance of getting to the Premier League.

“From a Stoke point of view, I don’t know how I feel about it.

“There’s two things that I want from the next Stoke manager – I want someone who is an excellent coach first and foremost, who can get the best out of this great team we’ve built.

“But I also want someone articulate, someone who when they ask fans for patience or when they try to explain their methodology, I want them to be able to articulate that well to fans so that they can get behind them.

“I feel like that’s where O’Neill fell down a little bit by not being able to explain his philosophy and get fans onside essentially.”

The Verdict

Neil’s decision to seemingly take the Stoke job so quickly has taken people aback, and rightly so.

It appears to have come out of the blue and on paper, it does look like somewhat of a sideways move considering he has signed multiple players at the Stadium of Light for seven-figure fees this summer.

The head coach and sporting director model at Sunderland though is designed to have a smooth transition if the boss does leave, and the Black Cats should have no shortage of suitors for the upcoming vacancy.

Neil has definitely ruffled some feathers with his decision, and now he has to turn Stoke’s fortunes around following years of mid-table disappointment in the Championship.