David Prutton believes QPR and Birmingham City will pick up a point apiece from their crucial game this weekend.

It’s fair to say that both sides have had miserable 2023’s so far, and they both sit seven points above the relegation zone, with only goal difference putting Blues above the Londoners.

Whilst that’s a decent margin over the bottom three with nine games to play, both will be desperate to get a few results to ensure they don’t have a nervy end to the campaign. So, this game in the capital is a crucial one and both will be keen to bounce back from heavy defeats in the week.

John Eustace’s side were beaten 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road, with Gareth Ainsworth’s men on the end of an embarrassing 6-1 drubbing at Blackpool.

So, neither side will be in high spirits and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for a draw in his regular prediction column.

“What an absolute disaster that was for QPR. Just after they had picked up a first win under Gareth Ainsworth, they go in and put in that performance at Blackpool. The boss will have some work to do to pick them up from that.

“Birmingham were disappointing at Watford in midweek, and still need to pick up a few more points to ensure their safety this season. I think one of those points will come here. 1-1.”

Blues picked up the points in the reverse fixture at St. Andrew’s with a 2-0 victory against an R’s side that were managed by Michael Beale at the time.

The verdict

Obviously when you look at the league table you can see this is a very big game for both, as they know a victory will seriously ease any relegation fears. As well as that, they both need to show they can bounce back after tough midweek games.

Given their struggles, you would expect this to be a low-scoring game, and it really wouldn’t be a surprise if it did end up in a draw, as Prutton has guessed.

With home advantage some may think QPR are slight favourites, and they did beat Watford on their own patch last time out, so that does give themselves something to build on at least.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.