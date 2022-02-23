“Some way short” – Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt speaks about club target

Bolton Wanderers have seen a resurgence in recent weeks and have flown back into the top half of the League One table (and potentially into play-off contention too).

Despite performing well in recent games, the current boss though has revealed to the club’s official website that he feels they are ‘some way short’ of the target he has set for his squad.

The side have only just come back into the third tier of English football after a promotion from League Two but already have their eyes set on a potential promotion into the Championship. After a dip in form that saw them slide down the rankings, they are now back within the top half of the division.

It has led to many feeling that they may have an outside chance of the play-offs and the top six is certainly within reach points-wise. There are several other sides who fancy their chances like Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Wycombe for example but with Dion Charles now firing in the goals, the Wanderers will certainly feel they can be involved.

Evatt though has admitted to the club’s official website that they still need to continue to grind out results though and that they are still not where they want to be in terms of the targets they have set themselves.

The manager said: “Concentrate on our own performance levels and if we can hit the heights we can get to then we’re going to be a handful for a lot of teams.

“We’ve set ourselves a target of where we want to get to come the end of the season.

“We’re still some way short of that at the moment so we have to continue to focus and continue to try and win games. It’s too early to look at league tables.”

Evatt then will want even more from his Bolton side – and if they can keep winning and performing then that elusive play-off place could be achievable.

The Verdict

Bolton have had a superb season considering the fact that they spent the last campaign a division lower in League Two.

With some talented players in their ranks now and a solid boss at the helm who is now getting them results, it looks as though they could certainly be play-off contenders. They will have to keep winning to reduce the current gap between themselves and sixth but that is certainly doable.

They have a string of games coming up that won’t be easy for them but if they can come away with over half of the available points, then they should still be in with a shout. To get a play-off berth in their first season back would also be a huge achievement.

Still, even if they have to settle for a top half finish, it would be some solid work by all involved at the club this campaign.