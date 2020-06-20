Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Some things never change’ – Many Nottm Forest fans react to performance of 27-y/o during Wednesday draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Nottingham Forest fans reacted to Joe Lolley’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday which was cancelled out by Connor Wickham’s late goal for the Owls.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have been excellent for the most part this season and look set on gaining a play-off place.

Heading into the game against Wednesday at Hillsborough which was the first time the Reds had played since early March, the East Midlands side were deemed very much favourites.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Nottingham Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

And, that was further enhanced when winger Lolley opened the scoring after fine team move just after the hour mark.

Heading for an impressive three points away from home, Forest were left stunned when Connor Wickham scored late in stoppage time to secure a superb point for Garry Monk’s home side.

Reacting to Lolley’s goal, fans of Forest gave their opinion on the Redditch-born winger.

Conceding a late equaliser to Wednesday, fans of promotion hopefuls Forest ended up ruing their side’s end to the game.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Some things never change’ – Many Nottm Forest fans react to performance of 27-y/o during Wednesday draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: