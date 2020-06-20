‘Some things never change’ – Many Nottm Forest fans react to performance of 27-y/o during Wednesday draw

Many Nottingham Forest fans reacted to Joe Lolley’s goal against Sheffield Wednesday which was cancelled out by Connor Wickham’s late goal for the Owls.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have been excellent for the most part this season and look set on gaining a play-off place.

Heading into the game against Wednesday at Hillsborough which was the first time the Reds had played since early March, the East Midlands side were deemed very much favourites.

And, that was further enhanced when winger Lolley opened the scoring after fine team move just after the hour mark.

Heading for an impressive three points away from home, Forest were left stunned when Connor Wickham scored late in stoppage time to secure a superb point for Garry Monk’s home side.

Reacting to Lolley’s goal, fans of Forest gave their opinion on the Redditch-born winger.

It’s been a long wait, but it feels soooo good. — Robert Swift 🔶 (@RobertSwiftLD) June 20, 2020

Welcome back, you beautiful man! — Hilly14HD (@Hilly14HD) June 20, 2020

You beautiful man — Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@kanegoswell) June 20, 2020

Let’s talk about that first touch😍 — Alex Jones (@AlexJ0nes9) June 20, 2020

Conceding a late equaliser to Wednesday, fans of promotion hopefuls Forest ended up ruing their side’s end to the game.

Goal for Sheffield Wednesday (Wickham 90+3′) Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 20, 2020

Some things never change — Tom☘️ (@horsley2001) June 20, 2020

Oh shock — C (@MedCLJS) June 20, 2020

This teams going to be the end of me — Jack (@JackSDlaz) June 20, 2020

Somethings never change — adam williams (@adamwilliams57) June 20, 2020

Null and void — Kepa Arrizabalaga (@JmIBC) June 20, 2020