Derby County

‘Some team that’, ‘Deserves a chance’ – Plenty of Derby fans react as line-up emerges ahead of Swansea clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County have made one change for their Saturday afternoon tie, with academy graduate Jack Stretton making his first league start. 

Derby are coming into the game off the back of an impressive 1-0 win against Reading in midweek. They’ll be looking to build some good form going into the international break as they look to get as many points on the board as possible following their 12-point deduction.

Derby have performed well in recent weeks, drawing with West Brom, beating Stoke City, and narrowly losing to a last-minute penalty from Billy Sharp against Sheffield United.

They’ll be wanting to carry on that form against a solid Swansea side who will be looking to improve their points tally after a slow start.

The big talking point in this starting XI is Ryan Allsop keeping his place in goal ahead of Kelle Roos and academy graduate Jack Stretton making his first league start for the club after a bright performance in midweek off the bench.

This has got Derby fans excited, so we took a look at how they reacted to their starting line-up against the Swans.


