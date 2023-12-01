Highlights Sunderland have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship, leaving them 11th in the table, four points off the play-off places.

Manager Tony Mowbray is facing criticism from some fans on social media, but his track record and ability to develop young players should be considered before calling for a managerial change.

The club's inability to find a prolific striker and decision to lower the squad's average age are factors contributing to the team's inconsistency this season. Patience from the board is needed.

It has been a disappointing week for Sunderland in the Championship.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday, and they suffered back-to-back defeats as they lost 2-1 to struggling Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

The Terriers took the lead in the 28th minute when Tom Lees headed Sorba Thomas' free-kick back across goal and Michal Helik nodded in, but the Black Cats equalised before the break through Luke O'Nien's close-range finish.

Sunderland started the second half strongly, with Jenson Seelt heading over and Jobe Bellingham forcing a save from Chris Maxwell, but the visitors restored their advantage against the run of play in the 67th minute when Delano Burgzorg fired home from the edge of the box.

The hosts pushed for another leveller, with Alex Pritchard going close with a free-kick, but Town held on for all three points.

Tony Mowbray's side currently sit 11th in the table, four points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

It was Sunderland's fourth home defeat of the season, and Mowbray came in for criticism from some supporters on social media after the game, but Black Cats fans should be careful before calling for a managerial change.

Should Tony Mowbray be under pressure at Sunderland?

Mowbray arrived at the Stadium of Light last August, replacing Alex Neil after the Scotsman's surprise departure to Stoke City.

The 60-year-old guided his side to the play-offs in their first year back in the division last season, but they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

There was speculation over Mowbray's future in the summer, with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Francesco Farioli was top of the club's list to replace him, but he remained in charge.

Sunderland made a strong start to the season, but they have now suffered five defeats in their last eight games, and Mowbray admitted he was frustrated by the performance against Huddersfield.

"We're disappointed with the performance, we lacked a bit of energy tonight and lacked a bit of creativity as well, breaking down their defence," Mowbray told the BBC.

"We know how they play and what they were going to do. I'm frustrated with the performance because it's not the first time we've faced a team who put a lot of men behind the ball and it's not the first time we've struggled to break them down and score goals. So we just have to keep working.

"I'm disappointed with the goals we've conceded - the first a set-play, the second was a ridiculous goal, but no excuses and congratulations to them, they came and made life difficult for us and got the points."

However, despite Mowbray's disappointment, it was a dominant display from the Black Cats, who had 76% possession and 27 shots, nine of which were on target.

Sunderland have a number of creative players in their team, but taking their chances has been a big problem so far this campaign.

It was clear that the Black Cats needed to bring in a striker this summer, particularly after the departure of talisman Ross Stewart to Southampton, but the club recruited four inexperienced forwards in Luis Hemir Semedo, Eliezer Mayenda, Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn.

All four are players with huge potential, but none seem likely to be the prolific scorer that Sunderland desperately need, and the board must take responsibility for failing to solve the striker issue.

The board also made the decision to lower the average age of the squad this summer, resulting in the sale of experienced players such as Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth, and inconsistency should be expected with such a young team.

Mowbray has proven his credentials in working with young players during his time at the club, developing the likes of Dan Neil, Abdoullah Ba, Jobe Bellingham, Pierre Ekwah, Trai Hume and Niall Huggins, and he should be trusted to help guide his squad through this tough period.

He has also got the best out of the likes of previously inconsistent players such as Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke, underlining both his tactical and man management ability.

In what is an incredibly competitive Championship, the Black Cats are still firmly in play-off contention, and the board must show patience with Mowbray rather than rushing into any knee-jerk decisions.