‘Some signing this’, ‘Three more and I’ll be happy’ – These Charlton fans react as deadline day arrival confirmed

After a relatively poor start to the 2021-22 season, Charlton Athletic have been looking to add more bodies in the final day of the transfer window and they’ve started their business on deadline day.

It has been in the rumour mill for a few days now but the Addicks have officially strengthened their engine room with the season-long loan acquisition of Ireland international Harry Arter.

The 31-year-old came through the academy at The Valley but failed to make an appearance for the side in the league before eventually dropping into non-league with Woking.

12 of these 25 Charlton Athletic facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club turned professional in 1920. True False

From there he joined AFC Bournemouth which is where he developed into a Premier League player and 18-cap international, and more recently he had loan spells at Cardiff City and Fulham before being acquired by Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020.

Arter made just 13 Championship appearances for Forest last season and was told earlier this summer that he was free to depart the City Ground, which has paved the way for a heroic return to London for the midfielder.

He should add some more grit and steel to Charlton’s side and fans have been reacting to his return to The Valley.

Very very happy with this https://t.co/bdzlKuzZkn — rhys (@RhysCafc44) August 31, 2021

this should be an unreal pick up for us https://t.co/9QRa8tFJtC — Lucas Cook (@LucasMcEgg) August 31, 2021

Some signing this 🙌🏻 https://t.co/fiKxyHgpl7 — Lawrence Greenway (@L_Greenway) August 31, 2021

Always thought it was short sighted getting rid of him. Quality signing https://t.co/CFyS6eSBwa — Robert Shore (@ShoreRobert) August 31, 2021

Great signing. Just another 3 or 4 now. Clock’s ticking… — Ben (@BenH93_) August 31, 2021

First of a few today hopefully #cafc — Murphy (@bigcol1001) August 31, 2021

COME ON three more and I’ll be happy — George Buttigieg (@GButtigieg4) August 31, 2021