Ipswich Town News

‘Some serious questions need asking’ – These Ipswich Town fans discuss fresh player blow

Published

10 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town player Kane Vincent-Young has suffered another injury setback as he bids to finally make a return to the Tractor Boys’ side.

The player has been missing since the start of the season with an Achilles problem but had been back in training with the club in recent weeks and was closing in on a playing return.

However, that will have to wait a little longer yet with Ipswich confirming that he is set to be out for another six weeks after picking up an issue in training.

Indeed, the club also confirmed the problem on Twitter:

Certainly, it’s another setback for a player that has had no luck with injuries at all and will be looking to just recover as soon as possible and get playing once again.

When that happens remains to be seen, though, and fans on Twitter have had their say on the blow.

Let’s take a look at that now…

