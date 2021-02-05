‘Some serious questions need asking’ – These Ipswich Town fans discuss fresh player blow

Ipswich Town player Kane Vincent-Young has suffered another injury setback as he bids to finally make a return to the Tractor Boys’ side.

The player has been missing since the start of the season with an Achilles problem but had been back in training with the club in recent weeks and was closing in on a playing return.

However, that will have to wait a little longer yet with Ipswich confirming that he is set to be out for another six weeks after picking up an issue in training.

Indeed, the club also confirmed the problem on Twitter:

🤕 Kane Vincent-Young has suffered an injury setback. The full-back hyperextended his knee in training, and will be out at least 'a few weeks'. All the best in your recovery, Kane 💙 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 5, 2021

Certainly, it’s another setback for a player that has had no luck with injuries at all and will be looking to just recover as soon as possible and get playing once again.

When that happens remains to be seen, though, and fans on Twitter have had their say on the blow.

Let’s take a look at that now…

For Kane's sake, let him leave and begin his recovery at a club that actually looks after injured players. The longer he's here, the longer he is treated by our medical team, the longer he will be injured. Facts. — Kieran (@_KieranBleaz) February 5, 2021

So his Achilles, then his groin now his knee. Every time I see “these things happen when you come back from a long time out” Well they shouldn’t. The club should be furious with themselves with the amount of injury breakdowns players have when coming back. I.E Norwood #itfc — Brad (@brad_archer94) February 5, 2021

He was able to do 40 a season at Colchester, says more about our training and the fitness team then the guy himself — Oscar Webb (@oscxr11_02) February 5, 2021

Can someone provide his stats since being signed?! This guy has been injured since he signed 🙁 Really have to look hard at the training regime and fitness/rehab protocols. I believe he wasn’t as injury prone at Colchester 🤷‍♂️ — Kenny Kennedy (@KennyKennedy71) February 5, 2021

“He’s doing great”

“He’s out on the grass.”

“He’s training but he’s a few weeks away”.

A few weeks silence.

“He’s had a little setback”.

“He’s going to need an operation”

“He’s out for the season”.

Repeat. — Dermot Wickham (@HertsTimelord) February 5, 2021

Could the club have mismanaged this guy’s injury any worse! — Dean East (@dean_east) February 5, 2021

We have to assume he’s never going to play for us again. It’s the only way we can move on and have a good quality starting right back (that’s actually ours) — Andrew Woodfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚜🧔🏻 (@AJWoody_3) February 5, 2021

The most used words in a sentence by the ITFC account….

‘Setback’

‘A few weeks’ — Lee (@GingerEagle73) February 5, 2021

Why cant we keep anybody at this club fit?why?is there any player that hasnt been out injured?doubt it…why?some serious questions need asking there,what is actually injuring these players before they even get on the pitch! its beyond ridiculous now 🙄 — Kevin Painter (@OfficialKP180) February 5, 2021

1 of 20 Which current member of Ipswich's squad joined the club first? Luke Chambers Teddy Bishop Cole Skuse Freddie Sears