Some say never go back, but Oxford United should appoint former manager as Karl Robinson’s replacement: Opinion

It is pretty much a trend in English football nowadays that many managers do not get a lot of time to stamp their authority when they are hired as a club manager, with the merry-go-round of appointments seemingly accelerating year-on-year.

Karl Robinson however was one of the lucky ones that got nearly five years worth of time at Oxford United – that was until he was dismissed this past weekend by the U’s hierarchy.

Robinson of course is used to being at one club for a long time as he spent over six years at Milton Keynes Dons, but following a shorter 14-month stint with Charlton Athletic, he headed for the Kassam Stadium.

He oversaw two play-off runs in League One in 2020 and 2021, both of which ended at the semi-final stage, but the current campaign had been a big downturn in results and performances compared to the last few years, with a run of eight league matches without victory – the last being a 3-0 home defeat to Bristol Rovers – signalling the end of his time at United.

Oxford and their Indonesian owners have a big decision to make now in terms of Robinson’s replacement considering the club are just five points above the League One drop zone, and there’s plenty of free agents out there who have experience of the division and could be gettable, such as Lee Bowyer, Leam Richardson, Grant McCann and Danny Cowley.

However, there is another man who is currently out of work who has experienced good times with Oxford, and that is Michael Appleton.

After managing at Championship level with Portsmouth, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, Appleton dropped down to League Two with United in the summer of 2014 having been out of work for over a year, and despite his first season being just a mid-table finish, the club came on leaps and bounds following 2014-15 as they won promotion to League One a year later.

The next season under Appleton was good as well as they finished eighth and just outside of the third tier play-offs upon their return, and in back-to-back seasons the EFL Trophy final at Wembley was reached – ultimately though the club lost out on both occasions.

Appleton of course did end up upping sticks to Leicester as their assistant manager after three years at Oxford, with his abilities as a coach first and foremost well-respected in the game, hence why Craig Shakespeare brought him to the Foxes.

In those years at Oxford, Appleton’s best work was nurturing younger players and making them better – Kemar Roofe, Callum O’Dowda, George Baldock, John Lundstram amongst many either came through or arrived at the Kassam Stadium and flourished under the head coach.

Appleton has proven himself to be a shrewd operator at League One level – in 2020-21 he led Lincoln City to the play-off final, only to be defeated by Blackpool, and again the utilisation of the loan market and clubs trusting him with youngsters paid off for the most part.

He of course headed back to Bloomfield Road for a second crack at the Blackpool whip in 2022 – that did not work out for him but the squad that Oxford currently possess could really be developed by him and do better things than they have been doing, so he should for sure be a top candidate for the vacancy.