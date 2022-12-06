Some say never go back, but Charlton Athletic should look to give 45-year-old a second stint as manager: Opinion

Charlton Athletic supporters will probably be wishing they could have just a quiet period of time where there is no drama at their club, but the chaotic side of the Addicks has reared its ugly head once again.

After weeks of speculation that he was a dead man walking and it was just a matter of finances that were keeping him in a job, Ben Garner was finally relieved of his duties as head coach, with his final act coming in the form of a 1-0 home defeat on Friday night at home to Cheltenham Town.

That result and the Addicks being in 17th position in League One was the final straw for owner Thomas Sandgaard, who since his takeover in 2020 has now seen four managers depart – three of which were sacked.

The one face to break that run is that of Lee Bowyer, who in March 2021 upped sticks for one of his former clubs in Birmingham City, with Sandgaard giving his blessing to the move.

Bowyer has a storied history with Athletic, joining their youth system as a schoolboy before eventually signing professional terms in 1994, making his debut in that year before then becoming a regular in the first-team as a teenager.

Having forged out a successful top-flight playing career for himself with the likes of Leeds United and Newcastle, Bowyer went into coaching in his post-playing days and ended up as assistant manager at The Valley to Karl Robinson in 2017.

That is who he learned his tricks of the trade from and when Robinson was sacked in 2018, Bowyer was then the natural successor who could galvanise the fanbase.

Whilst he wasn’t able to navigate Charlton through the League One play-offs in his first few months in caretaker charge, Bowyer did earn promotion at Wembley a year later when he was the permanent boss, defeating Sunderland 2-1 to give Addicks fans one of their best days in years.

Bowyer was unable to keep them up in the Championship and with the club sitting in eighth spot in League One in March 2021, Bowyer was allowed to take up the Birmingham vacancy – a club that he won the EFL Cup with as a player.

He was sacked by the Blues board this past summer after winning just 17 matches in his time at St. Andrew’s – a win percentage of 26.8 – but with a League One promotion under his belt, it surely makes Bowyer a prime candidate for the newly-vacated Charlton hot-seat.

There never seemed to be an issue between Bowyer and Sandgaard, and whilst the Danish businessman has been frustrating fans – especially with his lack of ambition in the transfer market – it could be a good chance for someone to fire up the supporters once again and get them onside.

If Sandgaard is weighing up his options – which he no doubt is doing – then Bowyer should be right at the top of the list if he wants it.