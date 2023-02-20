Some QPR supporters may not like it but 49-year-old should be considered to replace Neil Critchley: Opinion

Neil Critchley has been dismissed by the QPR hierarchy and now the Championship outfit are looking for a fourth manager inside 12 months.

The Rs, who are now without a win in their last 10 league matches, are currently sitting in 17th position after what has been a big falloff since a positive start to the second tier campaign.

Now, pressure will be on the QPR hierarchy to ensure that they get this next appointment right, both to solidify things in the immediate future and with longer-term objectives in mind.

There are a lot of managers currently without a job who the Championship club could look to and one of the names that should feature relatively high up on their list is Nathan Jones.

The 49-year-old’s recent Premier League opportunity at Southampton did not go according to plan at all and is currently without work.

However, the work he did with Luton Town deserves so much praise and admiration, taking the Hatters from mid-table mediocrity in League Two to a competing Championship outfit.

A few post-match comments from recent fixtures between QPR and Luton may have rubbed some Rs fans up the wrong way, but ultimately, the sheer amount of work he puts in and his success at Kenilworth Road could make him an ideal option.

Looking at the betting odds and the Welshman ranks fairly high up when looking at the current QPR vacancy as it remains to be seen how the club’s search for Critchley’s successor plays out.

Luton developed somewhat of a reputation for playing a rather direct style of football, however, during this campaign and before his move to Southampton, they looked to play through the thirds and varied their attacking play.

This could be an ideal next venture for the QPR hierarchy who of course possess excellent technicians in Sam Field, Andre Dozzell and Ilias Chair, whilst Lyndon Dykes provides a powerful and athletic option who can bully opposing defences.

A Nathan Jones-led team is always aggressive too, and presses with real intensity and intelligence, which could be favoured by the decision-makers at the West London club as they consider a fresh approach.

Given his Luton ties and comments in the past, some QPR fans would have their reservations about the appointment of Jones but when you consider the work he has done at a club with similar budgetary constraints, then he is someone who should at least be considered.