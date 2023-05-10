Birmingham City's season concluded with a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday at St Andrew's.

Oli McBurnie and James McAtee settled the game within the space of three second-half minutes, with Dion Sanderson's late goal nothing more than a consolation.

The game, though, was against the backdrop of big takeover news for Blues, with Shelby Companies Limited closing in on a 45.64% share of the club and all of the St Andrew's Stadium.

Jude Bellingham checks in on Birmingham City

Jude Bellingham has moved onto bigger things since progressing through the academy at Birmingham.

The 19-year-old is thriving with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and on the international stage with England. Heading into the summer he's set to be one of the hottest properties in the market.

However, he's got his connections at Birmingham still, mainly his younger brother, Jobe, who has finished the 2022/23 campaign with 22 appearances in the Championship this season.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram after defeat versus Sheffield United to reflect on what's essentially been a breakout campaign for him at St Andrew's, writing: "Tough last game, always a pleasure to play here.

"Thank you for all the great support throughout the entire season."

Wedged in the comments was England ace, Jude, checking back in with his younger brother, writing simply: "Some player."

Another underwhelming campaign for Birmingham

John Eustace hasn't been dealt an easy hand at Birmingham this year and perhaps one saving grace has been the fact that the club hasn't been dragged into a relegation fight, despite only two wins from their final eight fixtures and three defeats on the bounce to finish the season.

However, they finished the season in 17th on 53 points, the same amount as Huddersfield Town and Stoke City - the former turned their form around with only one defeat in the last 10 but were deep in relegation trouble before that, underlining how Blues were right on the edge of a fight for survival.

The hope will be that the club evolving off the field with a takeover can help change fortunes on field heading into 2023/24.

That aforementioned takeover is awaiting the green-light from the EFL and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as Birmingham bid to move into a new era.